Best M9 loadouts in XDefiant: 2 class builds for damage & low recoil

Every loadout in XDefiant needs the right sidearm for when your primary ammo clip runs dry in a pinch, and the M9 is a solid option.

As the default secondary gun in the game, the M9 brings with it a surprisingly high damage output and a quick rate of fire that keeps it competitive with the other options.

Since every gun in XDefiant is improved by equipping the right attachments, here is a rundown of the ones you can use for a couple of different M9 loadouts.

Best loadout for damage

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Optic : Red Dot Sight

: Red Dot Sight Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

This loadout starts with the Barrel Extender to give the M9 a little more range, so you can have a bit of a buffer between the target and yourself.

This will also buttressed by the Reflex Sight to help you line up your shots from a distance. It’s a simple, yet effective optic that can be useful at any range.

The Heavy Grip is a great option to give the M9 some better recoil control. In its base form, the gun doesn’t have much recoil at all, so adding this attachment only makes it borderline 100% accurate.

Finally, the Fast Mag will decrease the time it takes to reload, which can save your life in a firefight.

Best loadout for recoil

Muzzle : Brake

: Brake Optic : Reflex

: Reflex Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Magazine: Fast Mag

Getting this loadout started is the Brake and Heavy Grip to bring excellent recoil control to the M9. With this combination of attachments, any recoil you may feel will be negligible.

The Fast Mag, as is the case with the last loadout, will have you reloading much faster, so you won’t be caught without the chance to fire back at an enemy.

The Reflex brings its efficient accuracy to help you land any and all shots you may fire.

Best Faction

The best Faction to use the M9 with is Echelon, largely due to its stealth capabilities. This Faction has an ability that makes them nearly invisible, which is great for getting in close to a target before they even realize you’re there.

The M9 will always excel in close quarters more than from a longer range, so using the Echelon’s sneaky abilities will help make sure you’re initiating conflict only within that distance.

How to unlock the M9

Fortunately, the M9 is available immediately when starting the game since it is one of the default weapons.

