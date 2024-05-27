Best XDefiant settings for keyboard & mouse: Optimal sensitivity & keybinds

To play your best in XDefiant, having the most comfortable settings is important, so here’s what you need to know about the best keyboard and mouse settings for the new Ubisoft title.

XDefiant is a First Person Shooter and a fast-paced one at that, so having good control of your mouse and keyboard is important to winning, which means you’ll need to know what the best settings are to get started with.

Most players’ mouse settings can vary wildly, but to start tweaking it to your preference, you’ll need to start from a baseline.

With this in mind, here are the best keyboard and mouse settings for XDefiant.

Best mouse settings for XDefiant

Ubisoft

Below you can find the best mouse settings for XDefiant:

Mouse Sensitivity: 48

48 Mouse ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 1.00x

1.00x Mouse ADC Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 1.00x

1.00x Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Inver Vertical Axis: Off

Off Right Click Back: Off

Off Lock Mouse to Game Windows: On

The setting that you’ll need to fine-tune to your preference is the mouse sensitivity. Our mouse setting is used with a mouse on 400 dpi, which lets you do a 360 in 27.5 cm, a sweet spot for most players.

However, you may be using a higher dpi than that, which means you’ll need to lower the in-game mouse sensitivity. For dpi you exponentially go up from 400, you should divide the mouse sensitivity by two and do the opposite if it’s lower.

Therefore, if your dpi is 800, you should set your mouse sensitivity to 24 and if it’s 1600, it should be at 12, and vice versa. If you feel it’s too fast or slow for you, you can always fine-tune it.

As for the other settings, it’s good practice to set the ADC sensitivity multipliers at 1.00x as you want your sens scoped in the same as your hipfire, however, you can always fine-tune it to your preferences.

Mouse acceleration is also best turned off as you don’t want your sensitivity controlled by how fast your mouse is moving.

Best keybind settings for XDefiant

Below you can find the best keybind settings for XDefiant:

Move Foward: W

W Move backward: S

S Move Left: A

A Move Right: D

D Sprint/Hold Breath (ADS): Shift

Shift Fire weapon: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Aim: Right mouse button

Right mouse button Reload: R

R Jump/Mantle: Space

Space Crouch/Slide: CTRL

CTRL Interact: F

F Melee: V/Mouse button three

V/Mouse button three Select Primary Weapon: 1

1 Select Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Cycle Weapon +: Mouse wheel up

Mouse wheel up Cycle Weapon -: Mouse wheel down

Mouse wheel down Ultra: Q

Q Activate Ability: E

E Deploy Device: G

G Force Walk: X

These settings will of course change depending on what you’re used to in other games, however, this is generally a good starting point.

Firing and aiming your weapon is best kept as default, as is cycling your weapons with the scroll wheel. If you’re someone who is used to using your scroll wheel to jump, you can bind two keys to one action to use both space and scroll wheel. It’s also best to double bind the melee to mouse button three to be able to quickly melee enemies.

The default crouch button is bound to C, however, it’s best to rebind it to CTRL as most players are going to be more familiar with it, and it’s quicker access to it.

It’s important to note, that these settings we have listed should be taken as suggestions rather than gospel. So be sure to experiment and try out different keybinds and mouse sensitivities to see which suits you the best.