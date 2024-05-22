Best Vector loadout for XDefiant

There are a lot of weapons to unlock in XDefiant, including the Vector .45 ACP, which offers a fantastically powerful punch for close-quarters combat.

To really make the most of using this weapon, you will want a loadout that emphasizes its strengths in short-range situations by using the right attachments for it.

To find out what that loadout is, here is the breakdown of the best Vector loadout you can use in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant Vector loadout

The best loadout available for the Vector makes use of the following attachments:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Chrome-Lined Barrel

: Chrome-Lined Barrel Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Stock: Precision Stock

For starters, the Barrel Extender and the Chrome-Lined Barrel are going to give the Vector just a touch more range. Not a lot, but enough to just give you a couple more meters of effectiveness which can be a huge help in a bind.

The Quick Mag will give you faster reloading speed, which is incredibly helpful in these close-quarters fights because you don’t have to worry about finding a spot to hide.

The Quick Draw Grip will allow you to go from sprinting to aiming faster while improving your movement speed while aiming down the sight.

Finally, the Precision Stock helps immensely with recoil, essentially making the Vector a laser-focused weapon that rarely misses a shot. This is handy since each clip doesn’t come with much ammo in it.

For a secondary weapon, we recommend the 686 Magnum to give you a boost when you need to use a sidearm. Its powerful shots continue to lead the charge in the XDefiant meta, especially when combined with the Muzzle Booster and Quick Draw Grip.

In terms of Devices to bring with you, the Frag Grenade is the best bet, as it can clear out rooms and objectives, softening up what enemies are left for you to move in and clean up.

How to unlock the Vector in XDefiant

In order to unlock the Vector, you will need to deal 10,000 damage with SMG’s. This can be done with any SMG that you have available for use.

XDefiant has a lot of things to learn about before diving in. See what else is in store for you:

