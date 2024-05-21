XDefiant Season 1: Everything we know so far

Ubisoft kicked off XDefiant’s preseason on May 21, but when will Season 1 officially begin? Here’s what we know, so far.

Publisher Ubisoft has already laid out a Year 1 roadmap for XDefiant, which will consist of four seasons. Based on the roadmap, each season will introduce a brand-new faction, three weapons, three maps, and a 90-tier Battle Pass.

The pre-season content packs in 14 maps, five factions, five game modes, and two dozen weapons. More than 40 different attachments accompany the weapon list, too.

Once the preseason draws to a close, Season 1 will follow in its stead. Here’s everything we know about the first season of content, thus far.

Article continues after ad

Contents

No, at the time of writing, Ubisoft has not confirmed a release date for Season 1. However, the company noted in a May 2 blog post that the pre-season will run for six weeks before XDefiant enters its “seasonal cadence.”

Since Tuesday, July 2 will mark the sixth week from XDefiant’s pre-season launch, the seasonal update may go live on that day.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft

Season 1 Battle Pass

Ubisoft has yet to detail the rewards that will feature in the 90-tier premium Battle Pass. But it’s worth noting that the pre-season Battle Pass lets players unlock character skins, weapon skins, weapon XP boosters, XCoins (in-game currency), weapons, hero animations, and emoji packs.

Article continues after ad

It stands to reason Season 1 will offer similar rewards to those who purchase the Battle Pass.

Season 1 content

The Year 1 roadmap promises all of the following for Season 1 – three new maps, three weapons, and a Battle Pass boasting 90 tiers.

XDefiant players can also expect the addition of another faction, which Ubisoft has teased with the codename “Ruby.” Specific details about the season’s maps and weapons presently remain under wraps.

That’s everything we know about XDefiant Season 1. For more on the game, check out the following guides:

All XDefiant maps and game modes | XDefiant system requirements: Minimum & recommended PC specs | How to get XDefiant Twitch drops | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Does XDefiant have SBMM?

Article continues after ad