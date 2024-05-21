Gaming

XDefiant Season 1: Everything we know so far

Brianna Reeves
xdefiant season 1Ubisoft

Ubisoft kicked off XDefiant’s preseason on May 21, but when will Season 1 officially begin? Here’s what we know, so far.

Publisher Ubisoft has already laid out a Year 1 roadmap for XDefiant, which will consist of four seasons. Based on the roadmap, each season will introduce a brand-new faction, three weapons, three maps, and a 90-tier Battle Pass.

The pre-season content packs in 14 maps, five factions, five game modes, and two dozen weapons. More than 40 different attachments accompany the weapon list, too.

Once the preseason draws to a close, Season 1 will follow in its stead. Here’s everything we know about the first season of content, thus far.

Contents

Does XDefiant’s first season have a release date?

No, at the time of writing, Ubisoft has not confirmed a release date for Season 1. However, the company noted in a May 2 blog post that the pre-season will run for six weeks before XDefiant enters its “seasonal cadence.”

Since Tuesday, July 2 will mark the sixth week from XDefiant’s pre-season launch, the seasonal update may go live on that day.

xdefiant season 1Ubisoft

Season 1 Battle Pass

Ubisoft has yet to detail the rewards that will feature in the 90-tier premium Battle Pass. But it’s worth noting that the pre-season Battle Pass lets players unlock character skins, weapon skins, weapon XP boosters, XCoins (in-game currency), weapons, hero animations, and emoji packs.

It stands to reason Season 1 will offer similar rewards to those who purchase the Battle Pass.

Season 1 content

The Year 1 roadmap promises all of the following for Season 1 – three new maps, three weapons, and a Battle Pass boasting 90 tiers.

XDefiant players can also expect the addition of another faction, which Ubisoft has teased with the codename “Ruby.” Specific details about the season’s maps and weapons presently remain under wraps.

