Best MDR loadout for XDefiant

XDefiant offers plenty of assault rifles for players to use that can both keep them alive in close quarters, while also allowing them to pick enemies off from afar, such as the MDR.

This burst-fire gun is great for taking out your targets from a distance, and can even provide a solid punch for anyone moving in close to take you on, provided you have the right loadout around it.

To learn more about that MDR loadout in XDefiant, here is a rundown on everything you need to know about it.

Best XDefiant MDR loadout

To make the MDR more balanced and efficient, use the following attachments:

Muzzle: Barrel Extender

Barrel Extender Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Stock: Lightweight

The design of this MDR loadout is to maintain its solid effectiveness at a range, while also making it more powerful in short-range fights.

Its range-friendly aspects are complemented by the Barrel Extender, which will improve its power at short and medium ranges, at the cost of a small hit to recoil and sprint to shoot time.

However, this reduction in speed will be addressed with the Lightweight Barrel and Stock, which both will give you faster speed while aiming down your sights to allow you to maneuver in close quarters more efficiently.

The Quick Mag is to allow you to reload faster in a skirmish without taking the hit to ADS Speed that the Fast Mag would give you.

Finally, the Reflex Optic is going to be your best bet to line up your shots from any distance without having to take more time to actually aim.

The preferred sidearm for this loadout is the 93R, as it also comes with burstfire and can help you out when you run out of ammo in the MDR in short-range combat.

We find the Frag Grenade to be the best Device with this loadout so that it can clear out objectives and rooms with ease before you move in for the kill.

How to unlock the MDR in XDefiant

The MDR can be unlocked by reaching Level 10 of the Preseason Battle Pass. This is one of the free tiers, and you won’t need to purchase the the whole pass in order to unlock it.

You can unlock the levels in the Battle Pass by completing matches, challenges, and more to unlock XP.

