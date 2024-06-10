Best XDefiant meta loadout for every game mode & map

XDefiant has 14 maps and five modes in the Preseason that all promote diversity in builds, loadout, and Faction choice. However, some are more optimal than others when playing specific modes.

The best XDefiant players utilize every loadout slot to optimize their experience in-game. Some modes in the Ubisoft FPS require bruising builds with LMGs or Sniper Rifles, and others reward mobile loadouts for keeping up with the constant action.

One thing is consistent in this game: a single loadout for every scenario won’t cut it. Below you will find what loadout we suggest for every mode in XDefiant using the best weapons in the game.

Contents

Best meta loadout in XDefiant

Ubisoft

The ACR 6.8 has quickly become a jack-of-all-trades weapon in the XDefiant meta that can be run across any map and any mode thanks to its versatility and overall power. Below are the attachments we recommend using:

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Heavy Barrel

Heavy Barrel Optic: Reflex

Reflex Front Rail: Small Vertical Grip

Small Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

The Heavy Barrel will increase the damage of every shot coming from the weapon, allowing it to compete at long ranges, and the Muzzle Booster negates the fire rate drop that the barrel attachment brings.

The Small Vertical Grip boosts the ACR’s ADS speed and the Heavy Grip stops the annoying aim flinching from damage to impact your gunfights.

Other ACR 6.8 loadouts can help you achieve almost zero recoil, but this build should give you a fighting chance across any map in each mode using a Faction of your choice.

Best loadout for Occupy

Ubisoft

The P90 is one of the best SMGs in the game and is a great option across all 10 Arena maps you can load into for a game of Occupy.

Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Leather-Wrapped Foregrip

Leather-Wrapped Foregrip Optics: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

The Rapid Fire Barrel attachment increases the gun’s already high rate of fire by 5% and Muzzle Booster bumps that up by another 2.5%. Fast Mag makes the P90’s unwieldy reload animation much shorter, decreasing the time you are vulnerable to enemy fire. Lastly, the Reflex optic and Leather-Wrapped Foregrip help you aim down sights and control the gun’s kick.

This loadout makes the P90 unbeatable at close range and gives you a fighting chance at medium and long ranges. Occupy is a game mode where constantly moving around is key, which is good for SMGs. However, it sometimes requires you to take down multiple enemies in quick succession to claim an area.

This makes the P90, with this build, the optimal choice thanks to its giant clip, high fire rate, and maneuverability, which are all useful for dominating Occupy. We recommend running the Libertad Faction to better capture points.

If you want to know the best loadout overall for the P90, check out our guide.

Best loadout for Domination

Ubisoft

The MDR can dominate Domination matches as its mix of SMG and Assault Rifle attributes lends itself to the high-octane mode.

Barrel: Heavy Barrel

Heavy Barrel Front Rail: Vertical Grip

Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Optic: Reflex

Reflex Stock: Padded Stock

One of the biggest drawbacks of the MDR is its recoil, so running the Vertical Grip and Heavy Grip are a must on the weapon to make longer-ranged fights easier. The Padded Stock also aids in this regard while also softening the impact for flinch.

Heavy Barrel helps boost the gun’s damage by 5%, making it a little closer to traditional AR damage, and the Reflex sight is a must for the MDR, as its iron sight is not the best.

Domination is another mode where you don’t want to sit in one place too long but also can find yourself in long-ranged fights where an AR is best. Thus, using the MDR makes the most sense along with a Faction like Cleaners.

If you want to see the best loadout overall for the MDR, check out our guide.

Best loadout for Hot Shot

Ubisoft

Hot Shot is the closest XDefiant has to team deathmatch at the moment, so the ACR is overwhelmingly the best option for this mode.

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Rapid Fire

Rapid Fire Front Rail: Leather-Wrapped Foregrip

Leather-Wrapped Foregrip Rear Grip: Leather Wrapped Grip

Leather Wrapped Grip Stock: Lightweight

This build tweaks the most optimal build for the Assult Rifle to tailor it to the intense mode that is Hot Shot.

The Muzzle Booster and Rapid Fire attachments increase the gun’s already decent fire rate while the Leather-Wrapped ForeGrip and Leather-Wrapped Grip mitigate the recoil increase. The Lightweight Stock also boosts the gun’s movement speed in general and while ADS walking.

This build increases the gun’s time to kill immensely and also increases its ADS movement speed so you can take down enemies to become the hot shot and stay that way. We recommend using the Echelon Faction to make it easier to find opponents with their Intel Suit.

If you’re looking for another variation of this ACR 6.8 build, check out how a Call of Duty pro approaches his loadout.

Best loadout for Escort

Ubisoft

Escort is a unique game mode that sometimes requires you to rain down bullets at the objective and the M60 is one of the best weapons for doing just that.

Muzzle: Muzzle Booster

Muzzle Booster Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight Grip

Superlight Grip Stock: Lightweight Stock

Lightweight Stock Optic: Reflex

The Muzzle Booster will increase the gun’s already decent fire rate so it will be able to compete with ARs while also doing more damage per shot. Lightweight, Superlight Grip, and Lightweight Stock all increase the M60’s movement speed and ADS speed so it no longer feels like a chore to trek around the map.

The last attachment we recommend is the Reflex optic as it improves aiming with this weapon tenfold since its iron sights are not all that useful.

There are a lot of options for you to choose from in terms of weapons for Escort, but the M60 with this build is mobile, can rain bullets on enemies, and is useful for attack and defense. We recommend using the Phantom Faction for this loadout to make use of their shields.

If you want to see the best loadout overall for the M60, check out our guide.

Best loadout for Zone Control

Ubisoft

Zone Control’s linear maps all have long sightlines and verticality that you can take advantage of while using the TAC-50.

Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Reinforced

The Lightweight Barrel and Fabric Grip attachments both increase ADS time for the Sniper Rifle, making it even easier to quick scope with. The Reinforced Stock mitigates any flinch you might encounter if an enemy manages to shoot you first, giving you a fighting chance even if you shoot last.

Quick Mag decreases the time you have to duck around corners to reload, allowing you to return to the action faster, and the standard Sniper Scope is perfect for the weapon.

This build allows you to sit back and use the TAC-50 on defense in Zone Control while still being able to jump onto the front lines when needed. We recommend using DedSec with this build to hinder opponent gadgets during the fight.

If you want to utilize the best loadout overall for the TAC-50, check out our guide.

For more tips on weapons to try out across XDefiant’s game modes, take a look at our best SMGs and Sniper Rifle lists. We also are staying up to date on everything coming to Season 1 once that content is revealed for XDefiant.