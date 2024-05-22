Best TAC-50 loadout for XDefiant

While XDefiant is certainly a run-and-gun kind of game, it has plenty of room for anyone looking to sit back and snipe the competition. One of the best options for this is the TAC-50.

This high-powered rifle is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, featuring an immense damage output that can one-shot enemies when landing the right hit.

Using the right attachments for it is paramount to bringing out the best of the TAC-50 and becoming a menace on the XDefiant battlefield.

Ubisoft

Best XDefiant TAC-50 loadout

To make the TAC-50 the powerhouse that it is, you will need to use the following attachments:

Article continues after ad

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Optics: CQBSS (8x)

CQBSS (8x) Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

Quick Draw Stock: Padded

This loudout is designed to make the TAC-50 much more mobile while still maintaining its incredible punch. This is done by using the Lightweight barrel and Quick Draw that will both give you a faster ADS time to help with those quick-scoping kills.

The CQBSS (8x) is a balanced scope that will help you aim further, but still be able to line up those closer shots, and the Quick Mag is going to give you a faster reload time so that you can refuel in a pinch to get back into the fight.

Article continues after ad

The Padded stock will reduce the weapon’s recoil, help with aim stability, and reduce your flinching when aiming down the sights.

Article continues after ad

The best secondary weapon is the 93R to give you a great backup option when your targets get close to you thanks to its quick, three-round burst fire.

The Proximity Mine will round the loadout to give you some added protection when positioning yourself for the shot. A well-placed mine can take out anyone trying to flank you without you having to do anything at all.

How to unlock the TAC-50 in XDefiant

In order to unlock the TAC-50, you will need to get 10 One-Shot Sniper kills with any Sniper Rifle that is available to you at the time.

The TAC-50 is just one weapon out of many, so don’t miss out on what other tools you can use:

Article continues after ad

XDefiant system requirements | XDefiant: Gameplay, platforms & everything we know | Will XDefiant feature a battle royale mode? | Best ACR 6.8 loadout for XDefiant | Best M4A1 loadout for XDefiant