Best MK 20 SSR loadout for XDefiant

Declan Mclaughlin
xdefiant steamUbisoft

The MK 20 SSR is a marksman rifle in XDefiant that is lethal from medium distances and can take fights at long range.

Marksman rifles are a hybrid class of rifles that blend snipers with assault rifles for a jack-of-all-trades weapon class.

The MK 20 is the first weapon players can access in the class. It can lock down long-ranged sightlines and also be used effectively to move forward in objective modes like Escort.

However, you will need an optimal loadout to get the most out of the MK 20. Here’s the best build to make this rifle as strong as possible.

XDefiant best MK 20 SSR loadout

Ubisoft
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Booster
  • Barrel: Rapid Fire
  • Optic: 3.0x Scope
  • Front Rail: Tactical Grip
  • Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

The first thing players will want to do with this weapon is get some kind of Optic on it as its iron sights are quite poor, and the 3.0x Scope is one of the better options for locking down long lanes.

The other attachments in this loadout increase the gun’s damage and fire rate so it can laser enemies down with just one or two shots consistently. The Muzzle Booster and Rapid Fire Barrel all help in this regard.

Lastly, to compensate for the recoil the rest of the attachments add, you’ll want to increase the gun’s stability with Tactical Grip and Heavy Grip.

How to unlock MK 20 SSR in XDefiant

The MK 20 SSR is unlocked in XDefiant by simply downloading the game as it is available for you to try out when launched.

XDefiant also has a plethora of other weapons vying for status in the meta at long range like the ACR 6.8, AK-47, and M44.

Related Topics

Xdefiant

About The Author

Declan Mclaughlin

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or trying to do investigations himself. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University. You can contact him at declan.mclaughlin@dexerto.com.

