All XDefiant weapons & how to unlock them

Jacob Hale
Ubisoft

Ubisoft first-person shooter XDefiant has launched with 24 weapons available for players to unlock. Here’s what they are and how to get them.

Dubbed the “Call of Duty killer,” players patiently waited for the launch of XDefiant, and on May 21 it finally arrived to immediate fanfare, complete with the preseason Battle Pass and a functioning trial run of a ranked mode.

While discussions around the XDefiant meta are ongoing, players have started to pick out their favorite weapons, from versatile Assult Rifles to lightning-quick SMGs. But the process to unlock these guns isn’t as straightforward as just leveling up.

Assault Rifles

WeaponHow to unlock
M4A1 Available at launch
M16A4Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills
Ak-47Deal 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles
MDRUnlock in Battle Pass
ACR 6.8Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)

SMGs

WeaponHow to unlock
MP5A2Available at launch
Vector .45 ACPDeal 10,000 Damage with SMGs
P90Get 10 SMG Hipfire kills
MP7Get 10 SMG Point-Blank Kills

Shotguns

WeaponHow to unlock
M870Available at launch
Double BarrelGet 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills
AA-12Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills

LMGs

WeaponHow to unlock
M249Available at launch
RPK-74Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs
M60Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with an LMG

Marksman Rifles

WeaponHow to unlock
MK 20 SSRAvailable at launch
SVDGet 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)

Sniper Rifles

WeaponHow to unlock
M44Available at launch
TAC-50Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills

Handguns

WeaponHow to unlock
M9Available at launch
686 MagnumGet 5 Quick-Swap Kills
M1911Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point-Blank Kills
D50Deal 1,000 Damage with a Secondary Weapon
93RSprint 240 seconds with a Secondary Weapon

It’s still the Preseason in XDefiant until Season 1, which is due to start at some point in July. That gives you ample time to level up, get your guns unlocked, and try them all out.

