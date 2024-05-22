All XDefiant weapons & how to unlock them

All XDefiant weapons & how to unlock themUbisoft
Ubisoft first-person shooter XDefiant has launched with 24 weapons available for players to unlock. Here’s what they are and how to get them.
Dubbed the “Call of Duty killer,” players patiently waited for the launch of XDefiant, and on May 21 it finally arrived to immediate fanfare, complete with the preseason Battle Pass and a functioning trial run of a ranked mode.
While discussions around the XDefiant meta are ongoing, players have started to pick out their favorite weapons, from versatile Assult Rifles to lightning-quick SMGs. But the process to unlock these guns isn’t as straightforward as just leveling up.
Assault Rifles
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|M4A1
|Available at launch
|M16A4
|Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills
|Ak-47
|Deal 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles
|MDR
|Unlock in Battle Pass
|ACR 6.8
|Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)
SMGs
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|MP5A2
|Available at launch
|Vector .45 ACP
|Deal 10,000 Damage with SMGs
|P90
|Get 10 SMG Hipfire kills
|MP7
|Get 10 SMG Point-Blank Kills
Shotguns
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|M870
|Available at launch
|Double Barrel
|Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills
|AA-12
|Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills
LMGs
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|M249
|Available at launch
|RPK-74
|Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs
|M60
|Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with an LMG
Marksman Rifles
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|MK 20 SSR
|Available at launch
|SVD
|Get 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)
Sniper Rifles
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|M44
|Available at launch
|TAC-50
|Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills
Handguns
|Weapon
|How to unlock
|M9
|Available at launch
|686 Magnum
|Get 5 Quick-Swap Kills
|M1911
|Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point-Blank Kills
|D50
|Deal 1,000 Damage with a Secondary Weapon
|93R
|Sprint 240 seconds with a Secondary Weapon
It’s still the Preseason in XDefiant until Season 1, which is due to start at some point in July. That gives you ample time to level up, get your guns unlocked, and try them all out.