All XDefiant weapons & how to unlock them

Ubisoft first-person shooter XDefiant has launched with 24 weapons available for players to unlock. Here’s what they are and how to get them.

Dubbed the “Call of Duty killer,” players patiently waited for the launch of XDefiant, and on May 21 it finally arrived to immediate fanfare, complete with the preseason Battle Pass and a functioning trial run of a ranked mode.

While discussions around the XDefiant meta are ongoing, players have started to pick out their favorite weapons, from versatile Assult Rifles to lightning-quick SMGs. But the process to unlock these guns isn’t as straightforward as just leveling up.

Assault Rifles

Weapon How to unlock M4A1 Available at launch M16A4 Get 20 Assault Rifle Headshot Kills Ak-47 Deal 4,000 Damage with Assault Rifles MDR Unlock in Battle Pass ACR 6.8 Get 10 Assault Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)

SMGs

Weapon How to unlock MP5A2 Available at launch Vector .45 ACP Deal 10,000 Damage with SMGs P90 Get 10 SMG Hipfire kills MP7 Get 10 SMG Point-Blank Kills

Shotguns

Weapon How to unlock M870 Available at launch Double Barrel Get 10 Shotgun Hipfire Kills AA-12 Get 15 Shotgun Point-Blank Kills

LMGs

Weapon How to unlock M249 Available at launch RPK-74 Deal 10,000 Damage with LMGs M60 Deal 5,000 Damage to Enemy Equipment with an LMG

Marksman Rifles

Weapon How to unlock MK 20 SSR Available at launch SVD Get 15 Marksman Rifle Longshot Kills (greater than 30m)

Sniper Rifles

Weapon How to unlock M44 Available at launch TAC-50 Get 10 Sniper Rifle One-Shot Kills

Handguns

Weapon How to unlock M9 Available at launch 686 Magnum Get 5 Quick-Swap Kills M1911 Get 4 Secondary Weapon Point-Blank Kills D50 Deal 1,000 Damage with a Secondary Weapon 93R Sprint 240 seconds with a Secondary Weapon

It’s still the Preseason in XDefiant until Season 1, which is due to start at some point in July. That gives you ample time to level up, get your guns unlocked, and try them all out.