Best XDefiant PC settings: FPS, performance, visibility, more

The best XDefiant graphics settings for PC will give you a huge advantage in multiplayer, while also increasing your FPS and overall stability.

Finding the best Xdefiant graphics settings is incredibly important. Not only does it enable you to increase your FPS, but it can also drastically improve your in-game visibility. While every player has their own personal preferences, the best XDefiant graphics settings can greatly level up your gameplay.

Whether you’re looking to increase your in-game performance or just wish to improve your KD, then adjusting the game‘s graphics settings is imperative. By utilizing the best FOV settings and controller settings, you’ll be picking up more kills in no time.

Best XDefiant graphics settings for high-end PCs

Ubisoft High-end PCs have a lot more choices when it comes to choosing the best XDefiant settings.

The best XDefiant graphics settings for high-end PCs are those that keep the game looking sharp, while also not negatively impacting your FPS. Of course, you can always tune things up, but we don’t recommend increasing shadow quality and vegetation quality, as these can inhibit your ability to spot enemies.

Once you’ve used these best XDefiant high-end PC settings, be sure to make any adjustments to fit your own preferences.

Gameplay Settings

Field of View: 120

120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Video Settings

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution

Your monitor’s resolution Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor

Refresh rate of your monitor Monitor: The monitor you game on

The monitor you game on Enable Reduced Latency: Yes

Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Brightness: 15

15 Contrast: 15

Graphics Settings

Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes

Yes HDR: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom V-Sync Mode: Off

Off Framerate Limit: On

On Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)

Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144) Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Shadows: Medium

Medium Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium

Medium Contact Shadows: All Low

All Low Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Sharpening: 8

8 Particle Detail: High

High Volumetric Fog: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Local Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Vegetation Quality: Low

Low Sub Surface Scattering: On

On Parallax Mapping: Yes

Yes Ambient Occlusion: High

High Object Detail: 100

100 Extra Streaming Distance: 5

5 Lens Flare: Off

Off Water Quality: Medium

Medium Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: Yes

Yes Terrain Quality: High

Best XDefiant graphics settings for low-end PCs

Ubisoft XDefiant settings can be tweaked to run on low-end PCs.

The best XDefiant graphics settings for low-end PCs lower the graphics and visual clutter of the game, improving visibility and performance. While you may be able to increase certain settings, we recommend using the below to ensure you have the smoothest gameplay experience.

Gameplay Settings

Field of View: 120

120 ADS Field of View: Consistent

Video Settings

Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor

Refresh rate of your monitor Monitor: The monitor you game on

The monitor you game on Enable Reduced Latency: Yes

Yes NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Enabled Brightness: 15

15 Contrast: 15

Graphics Settings

Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes

Yes HDR: Off

Off Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom V-Sync Mode: Off

Off Framerate Limit: On

On Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60)

Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60) Shadow Quality: Low

Low Spot Shadows: Low

Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low

Low Contact Shadows: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 85%

85% Sharpening: 8

8 Particle Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Reflection Quality: Low

Low Local Reflection Quality: Low

Low Vegetation Quality: Low

Low Sub Surface Scattering: On

On Parallax Mapping: Yes

Yes Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Object Detail: 50

50 Extra Streaming Distance: 5

5 Lens Flare: Off

Off Water Quality: Low

Low Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off High-Resolution Sky Textures: No

No Terrain Quality: Medium

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the best XDefiant PC settings for high FPS and visibility. Make sure you check out our Xdefiant page for all the latest news and guides.