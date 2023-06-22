Best XDefiant PC settings: FPS, performance, visibility, more
The best XDefiant graphics settings for PC will give you a huge advantage in multiplayer, while also increasing your FPS and overall stability.
Finding the best Xdefiant graphics settings is incredibly important. Not only does it enable you to increase your FPS, but it can also drastically improve your in-game visibility. While every player has their own personal preferences, the best XDefiant graphics settings can greatly level up your gameplay.
Whether you’re looking to increase your in-game performance or just wish to improve your KD, then adjusting the game‘s graphics settings is imperative. By utilizing the best FOV settings and controller settings, you’ll be picking up more kills in no time.
Best XDefiant graphics settings for high-end PCs
The best XDefiant graphics settings for high-end PCs are those that keep the game looking sharp, while also not negatively impacting your FPS. Of course, you can always tune things up, but we don’t recommend increasing shadow quality and vegetation quality, as these can inhibit your ability to spot enemies.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Once you’ve used these best XDefiant high-end PC settings, be sure to make any adjustments to fit your own preferences.
Gameplay Settings
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Consistent
Video Settings
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Your monitor’s resolution
- Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor
- Monitor: The monitor you game on
- Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Brightness: 15
- Contrast: 15
Graphics Settings
- Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
- HDR: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync Mode: Off
- Framerate Limit: On
- Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor (e.g. 144)
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Shadows: Medium
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Medium
- Contact Shadows: All Low
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Sharpening: 8
- Particle Detail: High
- Volumetric Fog: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Local Reflection Quality: Medium
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Sub Surface Scattering: On
- Parallax Mapping: Yes
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Object Detail: 100
- Extra Streaming Distance: 5
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: Medium
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- High-Resolution Sky Textures: Yes
- Terrain Quality: High
Best XDefiant graphics settings for low-end PCs
The best XDefiant graphics settings for low-end PCs lower the graphics and visual clutter of the game, improving visibility and performance. While you may be able to increase certain settings, we recommend using the below to ensure you have the smoothest gameplay experience.
Gameplay Settings
- Field of View: 120
- ADS Field of View: Consistent
Video Settings
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Refresh Rate: Refresh rate of your monitor
- Monitor: The monitor you game on
- Enable Reduced Latency: Yes
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
- Brightness: 15
- Contrast: 15
Graphics Settings
- Enable DX12 Renderer: Yes
- HDR: Off
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- V-Sync Mode: Off
- Framerate Limit: On
- Framerate Limit: Refresh rate of your monitor or lower (e.g. 60)
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Spot Shadows: Low
- Spot Shadow Resolution: Low
- Contact Shadows: Off
- Resolution Scale: 85%
- Sharpening: 8
- Particle Detail: Low
- Volumetric Fog: Low
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Local Reflection Quality: Low
- Vegetation Quality: Low
- Sub Surface Scattering: On
- Parallax Mapping: Yes
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Object Detail: 50
- Extra Streaming Distance: 5
- Lens Flare: Off
- Water Quality: Low
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- High-Resolution Sky Textures: No
- Terrain Quality: Medium
So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the best XDefiant PC settings for high FPS and visibility. Make sure you check out our Xdefiant page for all the latest news and guides.