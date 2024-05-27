Best D50 loadout for XDefiant: 2 class builds for damage & low recoil

In XDefiant, it’s not just the primary weapons that you need to pay attention to, but also the secondary options like the D50 that can provide solid damage output when you have to switch.

Usually, you won’t be using your sidearm unless you run out of ammo in the middle of a fight, yet this pistol can take out enemies in a matter of seconds thanks to its low recoil and power.

However, it needs to be kitted out properly, which is why we have compiled the best loadouts for the D50 in XDefiant.

Recommended Faction

There are five Factions to choose from in XDefiant, though only one can bring out the best of the D50 and that is Echelon. These Splinter Cell-inspired characters are all about stealth and even come with an ability that will turn you invisible.

This is crucial for getting close to a target and pulling off a headshot. Headshots with the D50 are a one-shot kill, so the ability to close in and line up is a huge help.

Best loadout for damage

You will want to use the following attachments to maximize the damage for the D50:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Magazine : Extended Mag

: Extended Mag Rear Grip : Heavy Grip

: Heavy Grip Optic: Reflex Sight

This includes using the Barrel Extender to increase the effective range of the gun to make it even more viable. In addition, you can rely on the Reflex Sight to help aim from afar.

You will use the Heavy Grip for better recoil, so you won’t lose control of the D50.

Finally, the Extended Mag will give you a few more shots in each clip, which is one of the weapon’s initial shortcomings. Now, you have more wiggle room if you miss a couple of shots.

Best loadout for recoil

If you are looking to have more of a focus on recoil rather than damage, you can use the following attachments:

Muzzle : Brake

: Brake Magazine : Lightweight Mag

: Lightweight Mag Rear Grip : Grip Tape

: Grip Tape Optic: Reflex Sight

The first attachment on this list is the Muzzle Brake, which will give you greater recoil control at the cost of some drop in effective range.

Next up, the Lightweight Mag will ensure you move around faster and can quickly aim down the sights. Reducing recoil will help with speed in a fight and this mag will add to that.

The Grip Tape is included to provide better recoil recovery and control, with the Reflex Sight rounding it out and offering an easy-to-use optic for better aiming.

How to unlock the D50

To unlock the D50, you must deal 1000 damage with secondary weapons in the game. This can be done with any secondary weapon that is available to you.

XDefiant has an ever-evolving meta, and you’ll want to stay on top of it by knowing the best weapons to pair with the D50 like the M4A1, MP7, and ACR 6.8.