Best M4A1 loadout for XDefiant

The M4A1 is the default weapon in XDefiant, and while it may be the starting gun, that doesn’t mean it is any less impactful.

This assault rifle is a steady weapon to have at your disposal to be able to hold your own in just about any combat scenario in the game.

Here is a breakdown of the best way to kit out the M4A1 and make sure that you are a consistently powerful presence in any XDefiant match.

Best XDefiant M4A1 loadout

The best loadout for the M4A1 turns this otherwise unimpressive weapon into a nightmare for enemies:

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Front Rail : Superlight

: Superlight Magazine : Fast Mag

: Fast Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

The strength of the M4A1 is that it’s kind of a jack-of-all-trades weapon; these attachments will help improve upon that.

You will use the Muzzle Booster to give it improved recoil, both vertically and horizontally, as well as improve your rate of fire. This helps you maintain solid damage from farther away.

However, you will also want to equip the Superlight and Quick Draw to improve the speed at which you can aim down the sights. These attachments will keep the M4A1 consistent at close range.

In addition, the Fast Mag reduces the time it takes to reload the weapon, so you won’t have to worry about someone getting the drop on you.

Finally, the Reflex Sight helps accurately line up shots and makes using the assault rifle much easier.

Your best bet for a secondary will be the M9 Pistol, a great complement to any loadout that provides more close-range support. This is thanks to its semi-automatic rate of fire.

You can then top off the loadout with the Frag Grenade to help clear out rooms and provide some explosive support for yourself and teammates.

How to unlock the M4A1 in XDefiant

The M4A1 is automatically unlocked in XDefiant as soon as you start playing. There are no prerequisites to get it.

See what else you need to know when diving into XDefiant by checking out the following guides:

