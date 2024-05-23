Best M60 loadout for XDefiant

The M60 does everything that an LMG can do in XDefiant, including lay down a lot of fire for a prolonged amount of time. It’s perfect for pumping out suppressive fire in modes like Escort or Domination.

It’s a little heavy due to its size, so it’s not the most mobile weapon. Still, with the right attachments, this can be partly fixed. It may not become the easiest to maneuver around with, but it makes it far more viable.

But you have to know how that loadout is designed, which is why this guide is here to fill you in on how to do just that in XDefiant.

Best XDefiant M60 loadout

Here are the best attachments to use for XDefiant’s M60:

Front Rail : PEQ-15

: PEQ-15 Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Optic : Reflex

: Reflex Stock : Lightweight

: Lightweight Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

The M60 has plenty of power on its own, and this loadout ensures that it becomes far more balanced.

The PEQ-15 improves accuracy both vertically and horizontally. This emphasis on landing shots helps with the Reflex Optic, which is a clean, simple way to better line up your shots before taking an enemy down.

The Heavy Grip will provide horizontal recoil control and some flinch control when aiming down your sights.

The Lightweight Stock will aid your movement, as it allows you to move faster while aiming down your sights and your overall movement speed. This is designed to improve your mobility around the map, and the Quick Mag, which gives you a faster reload, will also impact this.

Your secondary weapon should be the 686 Magnum to give you another powerful punch of a weapon if you run out of ammo in your clip.

Finally, bring along a Frag Grenade, a well-rounded explosive device that can soften up a group of enemies before you move in to mow them down.

How to unlock the M60 in XDefiant

To unlock the M60, you will need to deal 5,000 damage to enemy equipment with an LMG. This can be done with any LMG you have available at the time.

The M60 is not the only option for you in XDefiant, as there are plenty of guns making up the game’s meta. So check out how to best build out the M249, SVD, and ACR 6.8 to come ready.

