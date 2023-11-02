Fortnite Chapter 4 is about to end with a new season on the horizon, titled Season OG. This might have fans wondering when it might end. Here’s what we know.

Fortnite Season 4 was filled with a lot of surprises. However, as with all seasons, it will come to an end on November 3, 2023, as the new season titled Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG officially begins.

While players will have to wait for the full game to be out to know more about Season OG, there are already a bunch of leaks regarding the Battle Pass and more.

Let’s take a look at all of the information we currently have on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG end date.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG end?

As of now, no official information has been revealed by Epic Games as to when the season will end. However, HypeX, a Fortnite data miner, has revealed that the season should end on December 3, 2023.

If this is indeed true, this could end up being the shortest Fortnite season, which might suggest that Epic might have more plans for Fortnite before the end of the year.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will end on November 23, 2023, officially lasting for 71 days, with Season 1 having the shortest duration, which was 50 days.

However, nothing is set in stone until Epic confirms any of these details. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as more details are revealed.

