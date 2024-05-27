How long do Fortnite seasons last?

Fortnite’s seasonal updates are always a huge deal for players. Since its launch, Fortnite has had around 30 seasons, each with a new theme. However, many players still wonder how long each season lasts.

Fortnite has massively grown to be a frontrunner in the Battle Royale genre in gaming. Ever since its 2017 launch, the Epic Games title has gone through five chapters and 30 seasons, with each one bringing fresh content and gameplay to players.

It’s always a big deal when a new season rolls around as the hype rapidly grows days before launch. However, when the season is finally here, players look forward to the next one and wonder how long the current season will last.

In case you’re one of those players and are constantly wondering about upcoming updates or the next season, here’s what we know about the length of Fortnite seasons.

Epic Games The latest Fortnite season brings overpowered vehicular combat to the game.

How long is a Fortnite season?

Usually, a Fortnite season lasts around 80 days or roughly three months. For example, Chapter 5 Season 3 began on May 27, 2024 and will end on August 16.

This means that in exactly 84 days after Season 3’s launch date, players will get Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 update. But depending on the roadmap and planned updates, Epic may end a season later than that or earlier, which is also directly related to the season’s theme.

For instance, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG merely lasted a month before Chapter 5 was out. On the other hand, most of Chapter 2’s seasons were longer with Season 1 lasting for a whopping 128 days, while the first-ever Fortnite season ran for only 50 days.

However, if you’d like to check when an ongoing Fortnite Battle Royale season will end, you can do so by navigating to your Battle Pass menu and looking at the pass’ end date.

While you check out a season’s end date, make sure to read more info about the next Fortnite update, ongoing Weekly Quests, and all the Accolades you can earn to get more XP during your gameplay.