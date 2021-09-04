Every single Fortnite collab & crossover in battle royale’s history

Fortnite has had many collaborations and crossovers throughout the years, starting all the way back in Season 4. Here’s a list of everything that’s happened so far and what might come in the future.
After enjoying a meteoric rise in popularity between 2017 and 2018, Epic Games came up with the ingenious idea of collaborating with Marvel in Season 4 to promote the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.
Not only did it earn them some bank, but it also attracted many new players who were thrilled with the idea of taking on Thanos and wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite. It also started a trend that has been other massive brands, including DC Comics, Star Wars, and more crossover into the Fortnite universe.
Let’s take a look at all the collaborations that have been done so far, including ones that are currently underway and what might be in store for the future.
Confirmed and past crossovers
Epic Games have introduced crossovers with everything from DC Comics and Marvel to the NBA, NFL, Stranger Things, and more.
But that’s not all. They also teamed up with individual content creators like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott and superstar musicians including Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott.
Here’s a list of all the crossovers that have been done so far:
|Collaboration
|Media
|Season
|Infinity Gauntlet (LTM)
|Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War
|Season 4
|NFL Cosmetic Items
|National Football League
|Season 6
|Risky Reels Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote
|Ralph Breaks the Internet
|Season 6
|Marshmello Bundle and Concert
|Marshmello
|Season 7
|Endgame Limited Time Mode
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|Star-Lord and Black Widow
|Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame
|Season 8
|John Wick
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|Season 9
|Chief Hopper and Demogorgon
|Stranger Things
|Season 9
|Jordan
|Air Jordan
|Season 9
|Major Lazer Bundle
|Major Lazer
|Season X
|Pandora
|Borderlands 3
|Season X
|Batman and Catwoman
|DC Comics
|Season X
|Live at Risky
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Ninja
|Ninja
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 1
|Deadpool
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Travis Scott’s Astronomical
|Travis Scott
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Punk’d
|Punk’d
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Houseparty
|Houseparty
|Chapter 2: Season 2
|Tenet
|Tenet
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Aquaman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Captain America
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Black Manta
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Loserfruit
|Loserfruit
|Chapter 2: Season 3
|Nexus War
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Rocket League Llama-Rama
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Ghostbusters
|Ghostbusters
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Party Trooper
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|Lachlan
|Lachlan
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Last Laugh Bundle
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 4
|The Mandalorian
|Star Wars
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Kratos
|God of War
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Master Chief
|Halo
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Daryl Dixon and Michonne
|The Walking Dead
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Green Arrow
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TheGrefg
|TheGrefg
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Predator
|Predator
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Snake Eyes
|G.I. Joe
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|The Flash
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|TRON: Legacy
|TRON
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ryu and Chun-Li
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph
|Alien
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|LazarBeam
|LazarBeam
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Ant-Man
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 5
|Raven
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Lara Croft
|Tomb Raider
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rebirth Harley Quinn
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021
|Rocket League
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Aloy
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Neymar Jr.
|Neymar
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Beast Boy
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Catwoman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|NBA
|National Basketball Association
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Kelsier
|Mistborn
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Deathstroke Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 6
|Armored Batman Zero
|Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rick Sanchez
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Superman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Guggimon
|Superplastic
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Harry Kane and Marco Reus
|UEFA Euro 2020
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Thanos
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Loki Laufeyson
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|LeBron James and Space Jam
|LeBron James
Space Jam: A New Legacy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bugha
|Bugha
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gidedguy
|Gildedguy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Bloodsport
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Rift Tour
|Ariana Grande
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Cammy and Guile
|Street Fighter
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Gamora
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Dude
|Free Guy
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Wonder Woman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mecha Morty
|Rick and Morty
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|J Balvin
|J Balvin
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|March Through Time
|TIME
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Mike Lowrey (Will Smith)
|Bad Boys
|Chapter 2: Season 7
|Shang-Chi
|Marvel
|Chapter 2: Season 7
Leaked crossovers
The list of Fortnite crossovers is always growing, and data miners are working hard to find hints and clues on what Epic Games has in store for the future. Here’s a list of all the crossovers that have been leaked or are rumored to come:
|Collaboration
|Media
|Season
|The Batman
|DC Comics
|Chapter 2: Season 8
And that’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite crossovers that have been done, are currently underway, or could be coming in the future.
As mentioned earlier, the list is always growing. Chapter 2: Season 7 had more crossovers than any other season, and that trend will likely continue in the future.