Every single Fortnite collab & crossover in battle royale’s history

Fortnite has had many collaborations and crossovers throughout the years, starting all the way back in Season 4. Here’s a list of everything that’s happened so far and what might come in the future.

After enjoying a meteoric rise in popularity between 2017 and 2018, Epic Games came up with the ingenious idea of collaborating with Marvel in Season 4 to promote the release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Not only did it earn them some bank, but it also attracted many new players who were thrilled with the idea of taking on Thanos and wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in Fortnite. It also started a trend that has been other massive brands, including DC Comics, Star Wars, and more crossover into the Fortnite universe.

Let’s take a look at all the collaborations that have been done so far, including ones that are currently underway and what might be in store for the future.

Confirmed and past crossovers

Epic Games have introduced crossovers with everything from DC Comics and Marvel to the NBA, NFL, Stranger Things, and more.

But that’s not all. They also teamed up with individual content creators like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott and superstar musicians including Ariana Grande, Marshmello, and Travis Scott.

Here’s a list of all the crossovers that have been done so far:

Collaboration Media Season Infinity Gauntlet (LTM) Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War Season 4 NFL Cosmetic Items National Football League Season 6 Risky Reels Wreck-it-Ralph Easter Egg and Hot Marat emote Ralph Breaks the Internet Season 6 Marshmello Bundle and Concert Marshmello Season 7 Endgame Limited Time Mode Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 Star-Lord and Black Widow Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Season 8 John Wick John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Season 9 Chief Hopper and Demogorgon Stranger Things Season 9 Jordan Air Jordan Season 9 Major Lazer Bundle Major Lazer Season X Pandora Borderlands 3 Season X Batman and Catwoman DC Comics Season X Live at Risky Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 1 Ninja Ninja Chapter 2: Season 1 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 1 Deadpool Marvel Chapter 2: Season 2 Travis Scott’s Astronomical Travis Scott Chapter 2: Season 2 Punk’d Punk’d Chapter 2: Season 2 Houseparty Houseparty Chapter 2: Season 2 Tenet Tenet Chapter 2: Season 3 Aquaman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Captain America Marvel Chapter 2: Season 3 Black Manta DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 3 Loserfruit Loserfruit Chapter 2: Season 3 Nexus War Marvel Chapter 2: Season 4 Rocket League Llama-Rama Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 4 Ghostbusters Ghostbusters Chapter 2: Season 4 Party Trooper J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 4 Lachlan Lachlan Chapter 2: Season 4 The Last Laugh Bundle DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 4 The Mandalorian Star Wars Chapter 2: Season 5 Kratos God of War Chapter 2: Season 5 Master Chief Halo Chapter 2: Season 5 Daryl Dixon and Michonne The Walking Dead Chapter 2: Season 5 Marvel: Royalty & Warriors Pack Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Green Arrow DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TheGrefg TheGrefg Chapter 2: Season 5 Predator Predator Chapter 2: Season 5 Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Chapter 2: Season 5 The Flash DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 5 TRON: Legacy TRON Chapter 2: Season 5 Ryu and Chun-Li Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 5 Ellen Ripley and Xenomorph Alien Chapter 2: Season 5 LazarBeam LazarBeam Chapter 2: Season 5 Ant-Man Marvel Chapter 2: Season 5 Raven DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Lara Croft Tomb Raider Chapter 2: Season 6 Rebirth Harley Quinn Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Rocket League Llama-Rama 2021 Rocket League Chapter 2: Season 6 Aloy Horizon Zero Dawn Chapter 2: Season 6 Neymar Jr. Neymar Chapter 2: Season 6 Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Beast Boy DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 6 Catwoman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 NBA National Basketball Association Chapter 2: Season 6 Kelsier Mistborn Chapter 2: Season 6 Deathstroke Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 6 Armored Batman Zero Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point Chapter 2: Season 7 Rick Sanchez Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 Superman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Guggimon Superplastic Chapter 2: Season 7 Harry Kane and Marco Reus UEFA Euro 2020 Chapter 2: Season 7 Thanos Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Loki Laufeyson Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 LeBron James and Space Jam LeBron James

Space Jam: A New Legacy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bugha Bugha Chapter 2: Season 7 Ferrari Ferrari Chapter 2: Season 7 Gidedguy Gildedguy Chapter 2: Season 7 Bloodsport DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Rift Tour Ariana Grande Chapter 2: Season 7 Cammy and Guile Street Fighter Chapter 2: Season 7 Gamora Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7 Dude Free Guy Chapter 2: Season 7 Wonder Woman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 7 Mecha Morty Rick and Morty Chapter 2: Season 7 J Balvin J Balvin Chapter 2: Season 7 March Through Time TIME Chapter 2: Season 7 Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) Bad Boys Chapter 2: Season 7 Shang-Chi Marvel Chapter 2: Season 7

Leaked crossovers

The list of Fortnite crossovers is always growing, and data miners are working hard to find hints and clues on what Epic Games has in store for the future. Here’s a list of all the crossovers that have been leaked or are rumored to come:

Collaboration Media Season The Batman DC Comics Chapter 2: Season 8

And that’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite crossovers that have been done, are currently underway, or could be coming in the future.

As mentioned earlier, the list is always growing. Chapter 2: Season 7 had more crossovers than any other season, and that trend will likely continue in the future.