All new, vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG
Fortnite Season OG is here and it brings back classic weapons back into the game’s loot pool. Now that you’ve traveled back in time to Chapter 1, it’s time to return to the basics to grab a Victory Royale. Here’s a list of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite OG.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has arrived and transports players back in time to the Chapter 1 island, starting with Season 5 POIs, OG graphics, and everything that speaks of the game’s legacy. Throughout the month-long season, players can experience Seasons 5-X, allowing them to return to the OG map and battle for the coveted Victory Royale.
The new content update has also unvaulted loads of classic Fortnite weapons like the Pump Shotgun, Submachine Gun, and Assault Rifle. However, this update vaults a range of weapons and items that were present in the previous Chapter 4 Season 4, so the loot pool looks a lot different.
Here’s a complete rundown of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG.
Contents
- Are there any new weapons in Fortnite Season OG?
- All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG
- All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG
Are there any new weapons in Fortnite Season OG?
As of November 3rd, 2023, no new weapons have been added to Fortnite Season OG. All the weapons in the loot pool have been decrypted from the Chapter 1 Season 5 files, and they will be unvaulted over the course of four hotfix releases scheduled for the following weeks.
If any new weapons are launched or added to Fortnite before Season OG concludes, we’ll be sure to let you know right here.
All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has brought back some classic Chapter 1 weapons from the vault in update v27.00. Here are all the weapons and items currently available in the game:
- Assault Rifle (Common-Rare)
- Assault Rifle (Scar) (Epic & Legendary)
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Suppressed Assault Rifle
- Scoped Assault Rifle
- Light Machine Gun (Rare & Epic)
- Pump Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Heavy Shotgun (Epic & Legendary)
- Submachine Gun
- Suppressed Submachine Gun (Common-Rare)
- Pistol (Common-Rare)
- Hand Cannon (Epic & Legendary)
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle
- Hunting Rifle (Common & Uncommon)
- Rocket Launcher (Rare – Legendary)
- Grenade Launcher
- Grenade
- Impulse Grenade
- Boogie Bomb
- Stink Bomb
- Smoke Grenade
- Grappler
- Port-A-Fort
- Rift-To-Go
- Bush
- Chug Jug
- Damage Trap (Build Mode only)
- Cozy Campfire (Build Mode only)
- Supply Drop
- Loot Llama
- All Terrain Kart
- Shopping Cart
All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG
These Fortnite weapons and items have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 4 Season OG and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:
- Twin Mag Assault Rifle
- Heart’s Havoc Suppressed Rifle
- Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle
- The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle
- Midas’ Drum Gun
- Diamond’s Thermal DMR
- Thermal DMR
- Tactical DMR
- Sharp Tooth Shotgun
- Enhanced Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
- Infiltrator Pump Shotgun
- Wood Stake Shotgun
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Maven Auto Shotgun
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Kit’s Charge Shotgun
- Scoped Burst SMG
- Combat SMG
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun
- Gunnar’s Stinger SMG
- Shadow Tracker
- Suppressed Pistol (Common & Uncommon)
- TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle
- Kit’s Shockwave Launcher
- Sticky Grenade Launcher
- Pumpkin Launcher
- Shield Breaker EMP
- Firefly Jar
- Thorne’s Vampiric Blade
- Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug
- Super Slap Splash
- Slap Splash
- Chug Splash
- Slurp Juice
- Pizza Party
- Pizza Slice
- Med-Mist
- Flopper
- Shield Fish
- Small Fry
- Meat
- Candy Corn
- Jelly Bean
- Pepper Mint
- Hop Drop
- Rocket Ram
- Todoroki’s Ice Wall
- Shockwave Grenade
- Crash Pad Jr.
- Witch Broom
- Business Turret
- Gas Can
- Reality Augments
Please note that not every Fortnite OG feature will be in tournaments. Features not in tournaments include but aren’t limited to:
- Grenade Launcher
- Rocket Launcher
- Quad Launcher
- Grenade
- Shockwave Grenade
- Proximity Grenade Launcher
- Remote Explosives
- Air Strike
- Junk Rift
- Storm Flip
- X-4 Stormwing
So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Season OG!
