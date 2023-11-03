All new, vaulted & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite Season OG is here and it brings back classic weapons back into the game’s loot pool. Now that you’ve traveled back in time to Chapter 1, it’s time to return to the basics to grab a Victory Royale. Here’s a list of every new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapon in Fortnite OG.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has arrived and transports players back in time to the Chapter 1 island, starting with Season 5 POIs, OG graphics, and everything that speaks of the game’s legacy. Throughout the month-long season, players can experience Seasons 5-X, allowing them to return to the OG map and battle for the coveted Victory Royale.

The new content update has also unvaulted loads of classic Fortnite weapons like the Pump Shotgun, Submachine Gun, and Assault Rifle. However, this update vaults a range of weapons and items that were present in the previous Chapter 4 Season 4, so the loot pool looks a lot different.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the new, vaulted, and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG.

Contents

Are there any new weapons in Fortnite Season OG?

As of November 3rd, 2023, no new weapons have been added to Fortnite Season OG. All the weapons in the loot pool have been decrypted from the Chapter 1 Season 5 files, and they will be unvaulted over the course of four hotfix releases scheduled for the following weeks.

If any new weapons are launched or added to Fortnite before Season OG concludes, we’ll be sure to let you know right here.

All unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG

Epic Games Iconic Chapter 1 weapons make a return to Fortnite OG.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has brought back some classic Chapter 1 weapons from the vault in update v27.00. Here are all the weapons and items currently available in the game:

Assault Rifle (Common-Rare)

Assault Rifle (Scar) (Epic & Legendary)

Burst Assault Rifle

Suppressed Assault Rifle

Scoped Assault Rifle

Light Machine Gun (Rare & Epic)

Pump Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Heavy Shotgun (Epic & Legendary)

Submachine Gun

Suppressed Submachine Gun (Common-Rare)

Pistol (Common-Rare)

Hand Cannon (Epic & Legendary)

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Hunting Rifle (Common & Uncommon)

Rocket Launcher (Rare – Legendary)

Grenade Launcher

Grenade

Impulse Grenade

Boogie Bomb

Stink Bomb

Smoke Grenade

Grappler

Port-A-Fort

Rift-To-Go

Bush

Chug Jug

Damage Trap (Build Mode only)

Cozy Campfire (Build Mode only)

Supply Drop

Loot Llama

All Terrain Kart

Shopping Cart

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season OG

Epic Games All Chapter 4 Season 4 weapons are now vaulted.

These Fortnite weapons and items have been sent back to the vault in Chapter 4 Season OG and will not be seen again within the current loot pool:

Twin Mag Assault Rifle

Heart’s Havoc Suppressed Rifle

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

The Foundation’s MK-Seven Assault Rifle

Midas’ Drum Gun

Diamond’s Thermal DMR

Thermal DMR

Tactical DMR

Sharp Tooth Shotgun

Enhanced Infiltrator Pump Shotgun

Infiltrator Pump Shotgun

Wood Stake Shotgun

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Maven Auto Shotgun

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Kit’s Charge Shotgun

Scoped Burst SMG

Combat SMG

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

Shadow Tracker

Suppressed Pistol (Common & Uncommon)

TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow

Suppressed Sniper Rifle

Kit’s Shockwave Launcher

Sticky Grenade Launcher

Pumpkin Launcher

Shield Breaker EMP

Firefly Jar

Thorne’s Vampiric Blade

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug

Super Slap Splash

Slap Splash

Chug Splash

Slurp Juice

Pizza Party

Pizza Slice

Med-Mist

Flopper

Shield Fish

Small Fry

Meat

Candy Corn

Jelly Bean

Pepper Mint

Hop Drop

Rocket Ram

Todoroki’s Ice Wall

Shockwave Grenade

Crash Pad Jr.

Witch Broom

Business Turret

Gas Can

Reality Augments

Please note that not every Fortnite OG feature will be in tournaments. Features not in tournaments include but aren’t limited to:

Grenade Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Quad Launcher

Grenade

Shockwave Grenade

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Remote Explosives

Air Strike

Junk Rift

Storm Flip

X-4 Stormwing

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the vaulted, unvaulted, and new weapons in Fortnite Season OG!

