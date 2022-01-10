How to get free Fortnite skins in January 2022

Wondering how to get free skins in Fortnite, or if there even are any free skins? We’ve got all the details you need right here, including all of the current skins you can claim in January 2022.

Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is known for its high-profile crossover skins as much as its fast-paced gunfights, but they can be quite expensive to buy – especially when it’s a well-known character like Wonder Woman or Street Fighter’s Chun-Li.

So naturally, any chance to get a free skin is welcome in the world of Fortnite. But while free cosmetics like Gliders and Back Blings are actually fairly common, free skins are incredibly rare, so you’ll need to keep an eye out if you want to get one.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need on any free skins that are currently available to claim in Fortnite, as well as details on previous free skins that have now expired.

All current free skins in Fortnite

Below you’ll find all of the free skins currently available in Fortnite and how to obtain them:

Skin How to claim Sultura (with Cybersaber Pickaxe) Be a member of PS Plus on PS4 or PS5

It’s very rare for Epic Games to give away free skins in Fortnite, but we’ll keep this page updated as soon as new skins are made available, so check back soon.

How to get free skins in Fortnite

There are different methods for getting free skins in Fortnite, but most of the time you’ll need to put some effort in, such as opening a certain amount of presents during Winterfest or completing event challenges.

Every now and then, Epic Games will host themed tournaments for crossover characters, like Beast Boy or The Flash, where the highest-ranking players can earn the skin for free before it goes on sale in the shop.

It’s incredibly rare to get codes for free skins in Fortnite, and this usually only happens with giveaways on social media. Be wary of searching for free codes online, as there are a lot of potential scams out there.

All expired free skins in Fortnite

Below you’ll find all of the expired free skins we know about in Fortnite and how they were obtained:

Skin How to claim Expiry date Rainbow Racer Complete the Refer A Friend challenges January 10, 2022 Polar Peely Open a Winterfest 2021 present January 6, 2022 Krisabelle Open a Winterfest 2021 present January 6, 2022 Blizabelle Log in with the Epic Games Launcher January 6, 2022 Wonder Woman Rank high in the Wonder Woman Cup August 18, 2021 Ruby Shadows Log in with the Epic Games Launcher June 17, 2021 Beast Boy Rank high in the Teen Titans Cup May 12, 2021 Aloy Rank high in the Aloy Cup April 14, 2021 Webster Rank high in the Spring Breakout Cup April 2, 2021 The Flash Rank high in The Flash Cup February 10, 2021 Snowmando Complete Operation Snowdown challenges January 5, 2021 Frost Squad Complete Operation Snowdown challenges January 5, 2021

Are there any other ways to get free Fortnite skins?

While it may not technically be free, players who subscribe to Fortnite Crew will receive loads of rewards including a new skin and matching cosmetics each month. It costs $11.99 (or £9.99) a month.

Subscribing to Fortnite Crew also gives you access to the Battle Pass, which includes loads of skins to unlock as you collect XP. The current Battle Pass includes Spider-Man and seven other skins.

This is definitely the most efficient and reliable way of getting new skins in Fortnite each month, although there is the cost of subscribing which means it’s not quite ‘free’ in reality.

That’s everything you need to know about getting free skins in Fortnite! Check out some of our other guides below:

