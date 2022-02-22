Fortnite dances list: All Tiktok emotes & Icon Series songs

Fortnite dances are some of the most popular emotes you can get, with many based on TikTok trends or popular songs on the charts – here are all of the ones released so far.
As well as epic crossover skins featuring everyone from Ariana Grande to Spider-Man, Fortnite also features loads of well-known songs that are available to purchase as popular dance emotes.
After all, there’s no better feeling than scoring a Victory Royale and busting out dance moves to one of your favorite songs, whether that’s Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now or Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage.
Advertisement
Below, we’ve rounded up all of the dance emotes, including TikTok trends and Icon Series, that you can get in Fortnite so far.
All dance emotes & TikTok emotes in Fortnite
|Emote
|Song
|Cost
|Bim Bam Boom
|Bim Bam toi by Carla
|500 V-Bucks
|Blinding Lights
|Blinding Lights by The Weekend
|500 V-Bucks
|Build Up
|Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch
|500 V-Bucks
|Chicken Wing It
|The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop
|500 V-Bucks
|CrazyBoy
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Crossbounce
|Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh
|500 V-Bucks
|Dance Monkey
|Dance Monkey by Tones And I
|300 V-Bucks
|Don’t Start Now
|Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
|500 V-Bucks
|Dynamic Shuffle
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Everybody Loves Me
|Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District
|500 V-Bucks
|Fishin’
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Freedom Wheels
|Skate by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Frolic
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Gangnam Style
|Gangnam Style by PSY
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Gone
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Griddy
|Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy
|500 V-Bucks
|Gloss
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Go Mufasa
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Hang Loose Celebration
|–
|Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass
|Head Banger
|SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake
|300 V-Bucks
|Hey Now!
|Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington
|500 V-Bucks
|Hit It
|Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis
|500 V-Bucks
|I Like To Move It
|I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman
|500 V-Bucks
|I’m Diamond
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|In Da Party
|In Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex
|500 V-Bucks
|It’s Dynamite!
|Dynamite by BTS
|800 V-Bucks
|Jabba Switchway
|BOP by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Keep It Mello
|–
|Free as part of the Showtime Challenges
|Last Forever
|Last Forever by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Lazer Blast
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Leave The Door Open
|Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
|500 V-Bucks
|Leilt Elomr
|Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki
|500 V-Bucks
|Marsh Walk
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Maximum Bounce
|Vibr8 by Marshmello
|500 V-Bucks
|My World
|Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Never Gonna
|Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley
|500 V-Bucks
|Ninja Style
|–
|300 V-Bucks
|Onda Onda
|Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum
|500 V-Bucks
|Out West
|Out West by the JackBoys
|500 V-Bucks
|Poki
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Pull Up
|ROCKSTAR by DaBaby
|500 V-Bucks
|Pump Up The Jam
|Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic
|500 V-Bucks
|Roller Vibes
|Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA
|1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin)
|Rollie
|Rolex by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Rushin’ Around
|Rasputin by Boney M
|500 V-Bucks
|Savage
|Savage by Megan Thee Stallion
|500 V-Bucks
|Say So
|Say So by Doja Cat
|500 V-Bucks
|Smeeze
|In My City by KingMostWanted
|500 V-Bucks
|Socks
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|Stuck
|Up by Cardi B
|500 V-Bucks
|Sway
|–
|500 V-Bucks
|The Flow
|alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose
|500 V-Bucks
|The Macarena
|Macarena by Los Del Río
|500 V-Bucks
|The Renegade
|Lottery by K Camp
|500 V-Bucks
|The Silencer
|–
|200 V-Bucks
|Toosie Slide
|Toosie Slide by Drake
|500 V-Bucks
|Wake Up
|Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo
|500 V-Bucks
|Wanna See Me
|Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby
|500 V-Bucks
When is Stuck (Up by Cardi B) emote returning to Fortnite?
While most of these dance emotes have made regular appearances in the Fortnite Shop, one emote that hasn’t returned since its debut in September 2021 is Stuck, the dance to Cardi B’s hit song Up.
- Read More: When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 begin?
Despite many players asking Epic Games to bring it back to the game, it’s still nowhere to be seen. In fact, it’s now been over five months since it first appeared in the Shop.
There’s no confirmed reason for this, but it could be that the song was only meant to appear in the game once, or Epic could be saving its return for a future event. No one knows, but hopefully, it returns soon.
Advertisement
While you’re here, why not check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:
All leaked skins and cosmetics | How to get Chapter 3 Super Styles | All Exotic weapon locations | Split-screen guide | What’s in Fortnite Crew this month? | How to get free V-Bucks | How to get free skins | How to complete all weekly challenges | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes