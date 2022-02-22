Fortnite dances list: All Tiktok emotes & Icon Series songs

Fortnite dances are some of the most popular emotes you can get, with many based on TikTok trends or popular songs on the charts – here are all of the ones released so far.

As well as epic crossover skins featuring everyone from Ariana Grande to Spider-Man, Fortnite also features loads of well-known songs that are available to purchase as popular dance emotes.

After all, there’s no better feeling than scoring a Victory Royale and busting out dance moves to one of your favorite songs, whether that’s Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now or Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of the dance emotes, including TikTok trends and Icon Series, that you can get in Fortnite so far.

All dance emotes & TikTok emotes in Fortnite

Emote Song Cost Bim Bam Boom Bim Bam toi by Carla 500 V-Bucks Blinding Lights Blinding Lights by The Weekend 500 V-Bucks Build Up Build A B*tch by Bella Poarch 500 V-Bucks Chicken Wing It The Chicken Wing Beat by Ricky Desktop 500 V-Bucks CrazyBoy – 500 V-Bucks Crossbounce Kẻ Cắp Gặp Bà Già (DJ Long Nhat Remix) by Hoàng Thùy Linh 500 V-Bucks Dance Monkey Dance Monkey by Tones And I 300 V-Bucks Don’t Start Now Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa 500 V-Bucks Dynamic Shuffle – 500 V-Bucks Everybody Loves Me Teach Me How To Dougie by Cali Swag District 500 V-Bucks Fishin’ – 500 V-Bucks Freedom Wheels Skate by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Frolic – 500 V-Bucks Gangnam Style Gangnam Style by PSY 500 V-Bucks Get Gone – 500 V-Bucks Get Griddy Right Foot Creep by NBA YoungBoy 500 V-Bucks Gloss – 500 V-Bucks Go Mufasa BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Hang Loose Celebration – Part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass Head Banger SICKO MODE by Travis Scott & Drake 300 V-Bucks Hey Now! Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington 500 V-Bucks Hit It Hit the Quan by iLoveMemphis 500 V-Bucks I Like To Move It I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real & The Mad Stuntman 500 V-Bucks I’m Diamond Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks In Da Party In Da Getto by J Balvin and Skrillex 500 V-Bucks It’s Dynamite! Dynamite by BTS 800 V-Bucks Jabba Switchway BOP by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Keep It Mello – Free as part of the Showtime Challenges Last Forever Last Forever by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Lazer Blast – 500 V-Bucks Leave The Door Open Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic 500 V-Bucks Leilt Elomr Leilt El Omr (ليلة العمر) by Hamaki 500 V-Bucks Marsh Walk – 500 V-Bucks Maximum Bounce Vibr8 by Marshmello 500 V-Bucks My World Fly N Ghetto by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Never Gonna Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley 500 V-Bucks Ninja Style – 300 V-Bucks Onda Onda Tesouro Do Pirata by Tchakabum 500 V-Bucks Out West Out West by the JackBoys 500 V-Bucks Poki – 500 V-Bucks Pull Up ROCKSTAR by DaBaby 500 V-Bucks Pump Up The Jam Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic 500 V-Bucks Roller Vibes Kiss Me More by Doja Cat & SZA 1,200 V-Bucks (built-in to the Joy Skin) Rollie Rolex by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Rushin’ Around Rasputin by Boney M 500 V-Bucks Savage Savage by Megan Thee Stallion 500 V-Bucks Say So Say So by Doja Cat 500 V-Bucks Smeeze In My City by KingMostWanted 500 V-Bucks Socks – 500 V-Bucks Stuck Up by Cardi B 500 V-Bucks Sway – 500 V-Bucks The Flow alternative woah challenge by Adam Rose 500 V-Bucks The Macarena Macarena by Los Del Río 500 V-Bucks The Renegade Lottery by K Camp 500 V-Bucks The Silencer – 200 V-Bucks Toosie Slide Toosie Slide by Drake 500 V-Bucks Wake Up Lit Right Now by Ayo & Teo 500 V-Bucks Wanna See Me Whole Lotta Choppas by Sada Baby 500 V-Bucks

When is Stuck (Up by Cardi B) emote returning to Fortnite?

While most of these dance emotes have made regular appearances in the Fortnite Shop, one emote that hasn’t returned since its debut in September 2021 is Stuck, the dance to Cardi B’s hit song Up.

Despite many players asking Epic Games to bring it back to the game, it’s still nowhere to be seen. In fact, it’s now been over five months since it first appeared in the Shop.

There’s no confirmed reason for this, but it could be that the song was only meant to appear in the game once, or Epic could be saving its return for a future event. No one knows, but hopefully, it returns soon.

