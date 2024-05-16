Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is just around the corner, bringing new content after a short period of server downtime.

When every season ends, the game goes into a period of downtime to allow the devs to get the new content up and running for everyone to enjoy.

Fortnite players have been caught off-guard by this downtime’s length before, and this one should be about as long as previous stoppages.

DylanTG/Epic Games

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 downtime begin?

Thanks to the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 downtime will begin sometime on May 24, 2024.

The current Battle Pass tells us that the current season will be ending at 2am EST, which is when the downtime for Season 3 will begin.

Usually, a season’s launch occurs roughly at 2 pm EST, but this can be subject to change if the developers decide they need more time to get everything working properly.

How long is Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 downtime?

The exact length of the downtime for this upcoming season is hard to nail down. These maintenance periods can range from a couple of hours to over 10 hours in total. It all depends on what the devs need to do.

The downtime for Chapter 5 Season 2 was given an extension of 8 hours, so it could also be extended if there are issues on the server’s end.

If and when there are delays, we will update the information here to keep you informed.

Check out what you can do while waiting for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s launch:

