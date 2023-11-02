Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG early patch notes: Classic map, remix Battle Pass & more

The much-anticipated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is almost here, as players look forward to returning to the Chapter 1 island and reliving their first moments playing the popular Battle Royale game. As several leaks and teasers have been released ahead of the new season’s release, here are the early patch notes for what you can expect at launch.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is coming to an end in less than 24 hours and players are all set to use Kado Thorne’s Time Machine to travel back to the island they once knew. The return to Chapter 1 OG map is one of the most anticipated things that players wanted ever since rumors were floating around social media.

Now that Epic Games has confirmed the new season will take players back to Fortnite’s OG era, fans can look forward to the classic map, a remix on OG Battle Pass outfits, and the return of the Chapter 1 loot pool, and much more.

Moreover, locations like Tilted Towers, Dusty Divot, and more are set to return as players will be dropped to the Chapter 1 Season 5 map.

As the community is all set to take a trip down memory lane with the upcoming season, here are the early patch notes for Chapter 4 Season OG to give you a rundown on what will be added to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG downtime details

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG downtime will begin on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 12 AM PT/ 3 AM ET / 7 AM BST.

We’ll keep you updated right here as soon as the update releases and when you can jump back in the game to experience Fortnite OG.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG early patch notes

OG Chapter 1 map returns

According to renowned data miners HYPEX and iFireMonkey, players will be dropped into the Chapter 1 Season 5 island when Fortnite OG arrives. The map brings back iconic POIs such as Retail Row, Tilted Towers, Paradise Palms, and Risky Reels.

Moreover, it is also rumored that every few days the map will change and the game will take players on a journey all the way from Chapter 1 Season 5 to Season X. This means several other POIs like Mega Mall, and Neo Tilted will arrive in future updates until the season ends.

Remix Battle Pass Chapter 1 skins

The upcoming season will add remixed versions of classic Fortnite Chapter 1 skins such as Black Knight, Peely, Lynx, Renegade Raider, and Ragnarok. They are named Spectra Knight (Customizable), Dark Storm Renegade Lynx, Harbinger Armor Omegarok, and Remix Peely.

In addition, it’s speculated that upon finishing the standard pass track, players will have the opportunity to advance to a Bonus Level where they can accumulate additional rewards. The OG Pass, according to Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, is only 50 rewards in total, which is half of what is typically included in a Battle Pass. It also does not feel like an entire season.

Return of Classic Fortnite vehicles

The latest Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG teaser showed the gameplay at Tilted Towers where players are seen riding an ATK vehicle, Shopping Carts, Ballers, and Hoverboards during battle. This further confirms that these vehicles are making a return to give legacy fans an opportunity to relive those Chapter 1 moments.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if cars or other vehicles will be vaulted from the game when players travel back in time.

OG Chapter 1 weapons and items

Recent social media posts, according to HYPEX and iFireMonkey, featured image and video teasers for Fortnite that referred to the classic Chapter 1 weapons. The following weapons will be available for players to re-experience: the OG Scar, Pump Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun, LMG, Chug Splashes, Turrets, Traps, and Launchers.

However, the recently introduced rifles and launchers will be moved to the vault in preparation for Season OG, which provides players with the chance to utilize an extensive assortment of iconic Fortnite items and weapons.

Modern movement mechanics to remain

Fortnite has confirmed that players will have the ability to Sprint, Slide, and Mantle during Season OG, which will take place on the Chapter 1 island. Players did not have access to these mechanics earlier in 2018, which caused the game to move more slowly than it does presently.

A significant difference in movement mechanisms, however, is that players will now have the ability to swim on the Season OG island, whereas they were previously eliminated upon touching a body of water in Chapter 1.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG early patch notes. Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.