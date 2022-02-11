How many people play Fortnite? Player count in 2022

While Fortnite might not be as dominant as it once was, Epic Games’ battle royale title is still a titan of the industry. How many people still play it in 2022 though? We’ve got the stats of just how many people play Fortnite with the game’s current player count.

Fortnite is a game that has simultaneously divided and united the gaming community. While it has its fair share of detractors, its cultural influence on the sphere knows no bounds.

With an accessible free-to-play model and the addictive nature of the battle royale format, it’s no wonder the game has developed such a large and dedicated community.

Epic Games has also put the pedal to the metal when it comes to content — something players praise. They have organized collaborations with big mainstream names like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marvel; just to name a few.

However, how many people still play Fortnite in 2022? Is the battle royale title slowly dying? Here’s what the stats say.

Fortnite player count in 2022

Like a lot of popular game publishers, Epic does not regularly share Fortnite player count information with the community. However, there are still some snippets of info out there.

Epic Games has reported there are more than 350 million registered users on Fortnite, with numbers still steadily climbing past the 2018-2019 boom.

The game has also peaked at upwards of 15 million concurrent players with the Galactus event in December 2020. Travis Scott’s ground-breaking concert in April 2020 also drew in more than 12 million players at once.

As for daily active players, that’s a bit harder to find. However, according to PlayerCounter, Fortnite has around three to eight million concurrent players at any one time, with tens of millions logging on any given day.

So, is Fortnite dying?

While Fortnite did go through a rough period in Chapter 2, players are seemingly inspired by the plethora of new content in Chapter 3 to keep going.

It’ll still always have its large base of active users too, right up until Epic decides to pull the plug; a matter of if, rather than when.

Regardless of whether Fortnite is growing or shrinking though, its impact on gaming culture will live on forever — even if the Island (or Jonesy) doesn’t. It might not hit the near 80 million player peak it did in August 2018 ever again, but that doesn’t mean the game is dead.