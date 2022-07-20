How to refer a friend in Fortnite & unlock free Xander skin

Daniel Megarry . 28 minutes ago

The Fortnite Refer A Friend scheme has returned, giving players the chance to earn a Xander skin and matching cosmetics for free by completing a new set of challenges.

Skins are rarely given out for free in Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, but every now and then players are given the chance to earn one by completing challenges or signing up for special schemes.

The latest opportunity is the Refer A Friend program, which returns for 2022 with the opportunity to unlock the Xander skin and a set of matching cosmetics by inviting a friend back to the game.

Below, you’ll find out how to sign up for Fortnite’s Refer A Friend scheme and the challenges you need to complete to get each free reward.

Epic Games

How to sign up for Fortnite Refer A Friend in 2022

Here’s how to sign up for the Refer A Friend scheme in Fortnite:

Visit the new Refer A Friend website. Sign up with the same Epic Games account you use to play Fortnite. Invite up to five eligible friends to play Fortnite. Wait for one of them to accept your invitation. Complete in-game tasks together to earn your free rewards.

In order to be eligible for the Refer A Friend scheme, the friend you invite must have played less than two hours of Battle Royale in the last 30 days, or be an entirely new player.

You can sign up for the Refer A Friend scheme between July 19, 2022, and January 10, 2023. You’ll then have until February 19, 2022, to earn all of the free rewards on offer.

All Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges & rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Refer A Friend challenges and the rewards you can earn:

Challenge Reward Cosmetic Add a Fortnite friend Double Draw Spray Play one game with your referee/friend Immortal Oasis Wrap Place top 10 six times with your referee/friend Oasis Wind Back Bling Eliminate 45 enemies with your referee/friend Oasis Wind Pickaxe Gain 60 levels on your own and wait for your Friend to gain 60 levels Xander Skin

All of these challenges need to be completed with the friend that you’ve referred (also known as your referee) in Duos, Trios, or Squads mode, except for the final challenge.

Remember, you and your referee will need to stick with Fortnite until you’ve both gained 60 levels, so it could take you quite a while to get that free Xander skin!