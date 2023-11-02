Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG Battle Pass leaks: Remix skins, levels and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is on the verge of release and like every time, players are waiting eagerly for the new Battle Pass along with all the cosmetics it has to reveal. Before that happens, here are all the leaks for you to check out.

The seasonal Battle Pass has always been one of the most awaited parts of every new Season in Fortnite. Similarly, with the entire game taking a trip down memory lane and going all the way back to Chapter 1, fans are excited to see what the OG Pass will have in store for them.

Article continues after ad

Although we have to wait until the final release of the upcoming Season, there are quite a few leaks flying around on the internet. Ranging from several new skins to a notably shorter duration, if these leaks are to be trusted then we are in for a completely new experience of the Battle Pass in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

Article continues after ad

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the leaks for the upcoming Chapter 4 Season OG Battle Pass in the game.

Article continues after ad

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG Battle Pass leaks

As expected from every Battle Pass in Fortnite, this iteration for Season OG will also feature several new cosmetics for players to claim. Some of the skins that have been leaked so far include:

Spectra Knight (Customizable)

Dark Storm Renegade Lynx

Harbinger Armor Omegarok

Remix Peely

Additionally, it is also rumored that there will be a Bonus Level for players to earn extra rewards after completing the regular track of the Pass.

Apart from these, there will also be several other cosmetics such as emotes and contrails. However, apart from the rewards, players might notice quite a few changes to the overall structure of the OG Pass in comparison to the customary Battle Pass in Fortnite.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to notable Fortnite data miner, iFireMonkey, the OG Pass does not feel like an entire season and features only 50 total rewards – half of what is usually available in a Battle Pass. Additionally, this Battle Pass does not feature any collaborations.

On the other hand another Fortnite data miner, HypeX has teased that the upcoming season will end on December 3, a mere 30 days after release. If these leaks are indeed true then it is safe to say that Chapter 4 Season OG is a glitch in Fortnite’s lore and Epic Games could be planning something big before the year ends.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, all of this remains conjecture until the update goes live on the official servers and we have more information.

While you’re here, check out some more Fortnite guides below:

How to ride animals | How to play Fortnite Split Screen | Fortnite Gun Game codes | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes for Creative mode | Rarest skins in Fortnite