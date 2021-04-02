The rarest Fortnite skins of all time - Dexerto

Plenty of skins have been released in Fortnite since the game debuted in 2017, but they’re not all created equal. Here are the rarest skins in the game as of 2021.

Without a doubt, one of the most exciting aspects of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite is the new skins that get released every season. Some of these are unlocked as part of the Battle Pass, while others can be bought in the Item Shop.

In recent months, pretty much all of the attention has been taken up by epic pop-culture crossovers like The Mandalorian and Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft. But there are plenty of exciting original skins, too, and some of them are incredibly rare.

Advertisement

From the OG Chapter 1 Season 1 which debuted in October 2017, right through to the latest Chapter 2 Season 6 which was introduced in March 2021, here are the rarest skins in Fortnite which you’ll probably never see.

10. The Reaper

OG players will definitely remember The Reaper, who was the reward for maxing out the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass at Level 100. The skin has been a running joke in the Fortnite community, as it was quite clearly based on Keanu Reeves’ character John Wick.

Then things got strange when, in 2019, Epic Games introduced an official John Wick skin to Fortnite. This means there are two almost-identical skins in the game, but while the John Wick skin has returned to the Item Shop on multiple occasions and is quite common, The Reaper remains very rare.

Advertisement

9. Royale Bomber

Another skin you’re unlikely to see in Fortnite is the Royale Bomber. The skin was first available to get as part of a PlayStation 4 x Fortnite bundle back in 2018, and later as part of a DualShock 4 controller bundle.

Read More: Best Fortnite Creative map codes

It’s still available to find if you look hard enough, but it definitely won’t come cheap, and arguably isn’t worth it anyway as it’s not a very interesting skin when compared to the amazing choice of skins Fortnite has today.

8. Radiant Striker

One of the rarest Item Shop skins is without a doubt Radiant Striker. The last time players could purchase this skin was January 10, 2019, meaning it’s now been over 800 days since it appeared in the Item Shop.

Advertisement

It’s not a very popular skin, either, and with Epic Games’ big focus on crossover skins nowadays, we don’t expect players will ever see it in the Item Shop again. If you’ve got this skin in your Locker, treasure it.

7. Honor Guard

If you want to get your hands on the Honor Guard skin, there’s some bad news, as it’s only available for those who purchase the Honor View 20 smartphone, making it one of the most expensive skins in Fortnite history.

It’s still available to get, but the incredibly high entry cost coupled with the fact that many people are loyal to their favorite brands like Apple and Samsung means the Honor Guard is automatically one of the rarest skins in Fortnite. Besides, we’ve never seen it in a battle royale match… have you?

Advertisement

6. Double Helix

Double Helix was one of many skins that Fortnite fans could frustratingly only get by purchasing an expensive device. This one was included with a limited-edition Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle, which also gave players a DLC code for matching cosmetics and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Read More: Where to find hidden bunkers in Fortnite

Aside from the high cost of purchasing the console, this Nintendo Switch x Fortnite bundle isn’t actually available to purchase from most retailers anymore, so if you do want it you’ll have to strike it lucky and find one available from a third-party seller – and it certainly won’t come cheap if you do.

5. Black Knight

Black Knight was only available to unlock by maxing out Fortnite’s first-ever Battle Pass in Chapter 1 Season 2, meaning players had to not only purchase the Battle Pass but also reach Level 70, so the number of people who own this skin will be very small.

Advertisement

That requirement might not be as high as the modern Battle Passes, which have 100 levels of cosmetics to work through, but this was way back in 2017 when the player base was much smaller. Four years have passed since then, so the chances of seeing this in a battle royale match are incredibly slim.

4. Hacivat

When it comes to Item Shop skins, Hacivat – which is inspired by the traditional Turkish shadow play character – is definitely one of the rarest. The last time this skin appeared in the Item Shop was December 15, 2018, meaning its been over 800 days since this has seen the light of day.

Considering some skins seem to rotate back into the Item Shop at least once a month, while others simply don’t disappear (we’re looking at you, The Last Laugh bundle), it’s surprising that Epic Games haven’t brought Hacivat back to switch things up and give players another chance to own this skin.

3. Galaxy

When Epic Games launched Fortnite for mobile, gamers with Samsung Galaxy devices were the first to be invited to test it out. This partnership continued for a while, with quite a few exclusive cosmetics tied to new Samsung products – but none have been more in-demand than the epic Galaxy skin.

Read More: How to level up fast and earn more XP in Fortnite

This elusive skin was only available for players who purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, although some fans visited Samsung stores to log in to one of the devices and try and claim it for themselves. The skin was replaced by the Glow skin in 2019, and there’s no way to get it anymore.

2. Renegade Raider

The design might not be anything particularly special when compared to more modern skins, but Renegade Raider is well-loved among long-time Fortnite players. It was only available in the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1, and players had to reach Level 20 and spend 1,200 V-Bucks to get it.

If you wear this skin during a match, it’s clear to other players that you’ve been visiting The Island for battle royale matches since the very beginning of the game. That alone would usually be enough for the Renegade Raider to earn the top spot on this list, but there’s one even rarer skin out there…

1. Aerial Assault Trooper

Did you expect to see Renegade Raider take the number one spot? We don’t blame you. Like the Renegade Raider, the Aerial Assault Trooper skin predates the introduction of the now-iconic Battle Pass, and it was only available to purchase in the Item Shop in Chapter 1 Season 1 for 1,200 V-Bucks after reaching Level 15.

While the level requirement for Aerial Assault Trooper wasn’t as high, most players elected to purchase the Renegade Raider skin instead, and she’s gone on to become quite a recognizable character. Not as many people own or remember Aerial Assault Trooper, so it’s definitely the rarest Fortnite skin.

So there you have it; the rarest Fortnite skins of all time. Make sure you check out our roundup of the best Fortnite skins ever and visit our dedicated Fortnite hub for the latest news, guides, and leaks.