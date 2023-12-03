Fortnite has now started Chapter 5 Season 1, will all new map changes and a new battle pass. Here is when we can expect Chapter 5 Season 1 to end.

The launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 brought some huge changes to the popular battle royale, introducing an entirely new map with plenty of exciting new POIs to explore, and a Battle Pass featuring Peter Griffin from Family Guy.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, then you might already be looking ahead to the next Fortnite season and all the fresh content we’ll get like crossover skins and new weapons.

Below, you’ll find all the details we know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end date, as well as the Season 2 start date and what we can expect from it.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is expected to end on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2AM ET, which is when downtime begins in preparation for the next season.

If the Chapter 5 Season 1 end date changes, we’ll keep you updated right here.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is expected to begin on Friday, March 8, 2024.

We don’t know what time downtime will end yet, but it’s usually a good 3-4 hours between seasons as Epic Games prepares all the exciting new content, like new skins and weapons.

