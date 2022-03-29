Fortnite makes no building mode permanent with Zero Build addition

Following the success of Fornite’s no building mode, Epic Games have now made it a permanent feature. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Zero Build.

Fortnite Zero Build enables players to duke it out in the popular battle royale without any building mechanics. Instead, competitors must purely rely on their aim and teamplay to claim a dominant victory over their foes.

This exciting news comes just days after Epic removed building in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The removal of this core mechanic quickly proved incredibly popular amongst content creators and long-time fans.

Not only did it make the title more appealing to those who dislike the building aspect of the BR, but it also made Fornite feel like a totally different game. While building has now returned, the Fortnite Zero Build mode capitalizes on this new way to play.

Fortnite Zero Build removes building permanently

Fortnite Zero Build is a permanent side mode that completely removes all building mechanics from the game. The new mode launched on March 29 and can be found on the Discover page as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists.

Zero Build is a fast-paced BR that focuses purely on gunplay without the game’s core building mechanics. All players have Overshields that can sponge incoming damage, which helps to alleviate any problems that come from the lack of defensive building.

Additionally, Tactical Sprinting, Mantling, and zip wires have been added to help offer plenty of movement mechanics. Zero Build will instantly be familiar to those who enjoyed the no build event at the beginning of Chapter 3 Season 2.

So, whether you’re a new player or Fortnite veteran, the game’s permanent side mode will likely prove popular. Be sure to give Zero Build a go and squad up for some frantic firefights, where your aim and game sense is key to victory.