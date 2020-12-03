Where to find Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Season 5: Map locations - Dexerto

There’s plenty to get excited about in Fortnite Season 5, but right now we’re here to tell you all you need to know about the new Exotic Weapons.

After the epic Galactus battle that took place during Season 4’s Nexus War finale, Season 5 has put the focus back on Fortnite lore, as Agent Jones brings together the world’s greatest hunters – including The Mandalorian – for a chaotic battle that will shape the future of The Island.

Season 5 has brought with it a number of new additions, including a brand new map and bounties that tie into the Mandalorian crossover. It’s also introduced a new class of weapons called Exotic Weapons, which can be found at various places across the island.

At the time of writing, there are five Exotic Weapons to be found in the game, although this number will likely grow in the future – and you can be sure we’ll keep you updated when it does.

They’re not as strong as Mythic Weapons, and whether they’re actually worth your time getting is up to you. But like all limited-time weapons and collectibles in Fortnite, we’re sure fans will be doing their best to find them all.

How do you find Exotic Weapons in Fortnite?

The new Exotic Weapon class guns can only be acquired by trading Gold Bars with specific NPCs that appear at various locations on The Island. Some of these can be found at more than one location.

Not sure what Gold Bars are? We’ve got you covered in our handy guide to the new Fortnite currency. as well as our guide to completing Bounties which will reward you with more Gold Bars.

Below you’ll find the full list of new Exotic Weapons, where to find them, and who to trade with to get them:

Fortnite Exotic guides

With some super cool exotic weapons to get your hands on, it can be difficult to decide which one to use. We’ve got a handy guide for each weapon that you can utilize against your foes. Each of these weapons will set you back a whopping 1225 Gold Bars, so you better get saving if you want to try them all out.

Rocket Launchers are rare in the new season, and this rocket launcher is sure to make your matches even more exciting.

A reintroduction of the Suppressed Pistol, this gun marks opponents for a limited time with a red icon over their head once tagged. Great for bounties.

This unique new sniper shoots Clingers, though still taking Sniper ammo, and it’s great for landing that perfect headshot

The Dub might just make up for the removal of the pump-action shotgun.

This new sniper dropped with Fortnite’s winter update, and it’ll be sure to help you win in a blaze of glory.

This powerful weapon lobs chiller grenades at your enemies, dealing a decent amount of damage per hit.

These exotic dual-wield pistol are sure to serve you well during any match.

This new purchasable quad launcher shoots two rockets each time you fire, causing 42 damage to your opponent.

Comparative to the Bandage Bazooka, this cannon will heal both you and your teammates when fired at.

Fortnite Season 5 Exotic Weapons map

If you haven’t already memorized where the above locations are on the map, Fortnite leaker Mikey has put together a handy visual guide for finding them all, which you can see below:

As we said before, some of the NPCs that sell these weapons can spawn in various locations, so you won’t always find them where they are on this map – but it’s certainly a good place to start looking.

