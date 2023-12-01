Fortnite fans fear player count will plummet after Season OG is over
Fortnite Season OG brings back the Chapter 1 map and items.
Fortnite fans are worried that all the new and returning players who came back to the game for Season OG will leave once it ends.
Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG kicked off on November 3, and players have been loving it. With popular streamers like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney also making long-awaited returns, the player count skyrocketed.
Epic Games followed up the Season’s success by releasing all-new exciting skins, including the new collaboration with Eminem, and players have been discovering some cool skin features; like how only the Slim Shady skin can Lip Sync the words to the “Real Slim Shady” emote.
But, despite all the praise and hype Fortnite has been getting after the release of Season OG, players are starting to worry that once it is over, every one who returned will leave again.
Fortnite players fear for future player count
One fan of Fortnite felt so worried that they shared a post with the community asking if anyone else had the same concerns: “Are people actually gonna leave after Fortnite OG?“
The response to the post was mixed, as some saw a drop in the player count as inevitable, while others felt that Epic Games had done enough with the season to keep them hooked on the game for the foreseeable future.
One player was pleasantly surprised by the “literal doubling of the player count,” but couldn’t see how the game would maintain those numbers:
“People come and go but we saw a literal doubling of the player count. Going down again is guaranteed. The hope is that many will stick around.”
But others, who had quit the game a long time ago, felt that the core gameplay had improved enough to keep them around even after the arrival of a new season:
“The game hooked me in, zero build is fun af and all the creative stuff too. Wasn’t even planning on getting the BP but I was like 4 levels away to completing it so fook might as well.”
Other players have been excited about what Epic Games will add to the game next as they prepare for The Big Bang live event as the Battle Royale is set to blast into Chapter 5 in a huge way.