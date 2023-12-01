Fortnite fans fear player count will plummet after Season OG is over

Fortnite fans are worried that all the new and returning players who came back to the game for Season OG will leave once it ends.

Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG kicked off on November 3, and players have been loving it. With popular streamers like Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins and Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney also making long-awaited returns, the player count skyrocketed.

Epic Games followed up the Season’s success by releasing all-new exciting skins, including the new collaboration with Eminem, and players have been discovering some cool skin features; like how only the Slim Shady skin can Lip Sync the words to the “Real Slim Shady” emote.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, despite all the praise and hype Fortnite has been getting after the release of Season OG, players are starting to worry that once it is over, every one who returned will leave again.

Fortnite players fear for future player count

One fan of Fortnite felt so worried that they shared a post with the community asking if anyone else had the same concerns: “Are people actually gonna leave after Fortnite OG?“

The response to the post was mixed, as some saw a drop in the player count as inevitable, while others felt that Epic Games had done enough with the season to keep them hooked on the game for the foreseeable future.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One player was pleasantly surprised by the “literal doubling of the player count,” but couldn’t see how the game would maintain those numbers:

“People come and go but we saw a literal doubling of the player count. Going down again is guaranteed. The hope is that many will stick around.”

But others, who had quit the game a long time ago, felt that the core gameplay had improved enough to keep them around even after the arrival of a new season:

Article continues after ad

“The game hooked me in, zero build is fun af and all the creative stuff too. Wasn’t even planning on getting the BP but I was like 4 levels away to completing it so fook might as well.”

Article continues after ad

Other players have been excited about what Epic Games will add to the game next as they prepare for The Big Bang live event as the Battle Royale is set to blast into Chapter 5 in a huge way.