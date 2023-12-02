Fortnite OG to return in 2024 after “exceeding expectations”

Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite OG will make a return in 2024 after the success of the mode this year.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG instantly smashed its highest all-time player count of over 44 million players in just one day when it dropped on November 3, and the game mode marked a huge point in the game’s history.

The season ended up being the shortest in the game’s history, lasting barely a month before the next season.

Now, it looks like the wildly successful OG will be returning extremely soon, with Epic saying that they’re looking to bring it back in the 2024 roadmap.

Fortnite OG to make a return in 2024

The official Fortnite Twitter account posted a tweet announcing the return, saying: “NGL the OG season far exceeded our expectations.

“So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc* In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus.”

