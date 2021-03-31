Fortnite Season 6: How to level up fast and earn more XP - Dexerto

Leveling up your Battle Pass in Fortnite can sometimes feel like it takes forever, especially as you get closer to Level 100 and those enlightened styles, but there are a few different ways to climb the ranks faster.

Season 6 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite has arrived, and an entirely new Battle Pass is here, too. There are a host of new skins and cosmetics to unlock, including the long-awaited Lara Croft and DC Comics hero Raven.

Given the quality of rewards on offer this season – and a Neymar Jr. skin coming soon – you’ll probably want to level up as quickly as possible. But that can often seem like a difficult thing to do, especially if you’ve exhausted the traditional routes.

Here are some of the best ways to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6 and unlock not only the standard skins and cosmetics, but also the rare Chromium, Runic, and Golden enlightened skin styles.

Complete weekly Epic challenges

Every week, Fortnite releases a set of seven Epic quests for players to tackle. They each grant 24,000 XP when completed, so working your way through all of them every week is without a doubt the best way to max out your Battle Pass.

New weekly challenges usually arrive every Thursday at 6AM PT | 9AM ET | 2PM BST and range from easy tasks like catching fish or dealing damage with a certain weapon, to harder ones like finding hidden items around The Island.

You can find details of all current and upcoming Season 6 weekly challenges right here.

Complete weekly Legendary challenges

Unlike the weekly Epic quests, which offer a one-time 24,000 XP reward when you complete them, the weekly Legendary quest is a single challenge that has multiple stages to complete and offers more than 150,000 XP in total.

Fully completing these Legendary quests should be top of every player’s list, but that won’t happen easily.

These are some of the most time-consuming challenges you’ll face, as you’ll need to do things like landing headshots or crafting weapons. It’s definitely worth the effort, though.

Use Party Assist to complete challenges faster

One of the most useful features in Fortnite is the Party Assist function.

If you play with friends in Duos, Trios, or best of all Squads, any progress towards completing Epic and Legendary quests will be shared between all players on the team.

This is especially handy when tackling the multiple tiers of Legendary quests. For example, if a Legendary quest asks you to land 25 headshots in total, that could take you a quarter of the time it normally would if your entire squad is aiming for headshots.

Grind towards Fortnite Milestones

Players will be glad to know that Milestones have returned in Fortnite Season 6. These work much the same as the previously featured Punch Cards; they’re hidden quests that will only appear once you’ve reached a certain target.

Most of these Milestones are menial tasks like driving a certain distance or destroying specific items. As a result, you’ll probably tick them off without even realizing it during regular everyday play, but it does help to know what they are.

Here are some of the more uncommon Milestones that you might not have discovered yet:

Fortnite Season 6 milestones

Chop down trees (100 / 250 / 500 / 1000 / 2500)

Complete bounties (5 / 25 / 50 / 75 / 100)

Consume foraged items (10 / 50 / 100 / 250 / 500)

Deal damage from above (1000 / 5000 / 10000 / 25000 / 50000)

Destroy shrubs (25 / 50 / 100 / 250 / 500)

Destroy stones (25 / 100 / 250 / 500 / 1000)

Don disguises (3 / 25 / 50 / 100 / 200)

Eliminations while driving (2 / 5 / 15 / 50 / 100)

Harpoon eliminations (1 / 3 / 10 / 25 / 50)

Ignite structures with fire (25 / 50 / 100 / 250 / 500)

Refuel vehicles (5 / 25 / 50 / 100 / 200)

Search ice machines (5 / 25 / 75 / 150 / 300)

Thank the bus driver (10 / 25 / 50 / 100 / 200)

There are plenty more Milestones to find, such as reaching a specific set of eliminations with each weapon type, so it’s worth switching it up every now and then (even if that does mean trading your powerful shotgun for a pistol).

Get a Fortnite Victory Royale!

Perhaps the easiest way to earn XP is to simply do well in Fortnite’s battle royale mode.

You’ll be awarded a small amount of XP for every elimination you dish out up until a certain number, and you’ll earn progressively more XP for every Storm cycle you survive.

You’ll also get a specific amount of XP depending on where you place. Naturally, you’ll get the most XP for coming first and scoring a coveted Victory Royale (300 XP), so practice, practice, practice, and that all-important XP will be yours.

We’ve actually put together a handy guide to getting better at Fortnite and increasing your chances of getting a Victory Royale, so check that out if you’re struggling.

Now you know the best ways to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 6, check out all of the Battle Pass rewards you can earn, as well as the level requirements to unlock those elusive enlightened skins – they’re the ultimate bragging rights.