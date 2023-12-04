Fortnite fans mourn as Chapter 5 crushes Season OG’s simple charm

Fortnite fans are already mourning the loss of what many deemed the golden era of Fortnite: Season OG as the Chapter 5 update takes hold.

Fortnite’s Season OG was a return to the game’s roots and a sentimental journey back to the original Fortnite map and gameplay.

The game’s very first map from 2018 was resurrected, complete with all of the classic weapons, loot, and fan-favorite locations, such as Tilted Towers.

But now, Season OG is done and dusted as Fortnite moves into Chapter 5, bringing with it sweeping changes across the board. And it seems that not every player is satisfied with the new update.

Chapter 5 was introduced with a “Big Bang” live event, dramatically altering the game’s landscape.

A new map was born, and new gameplay features and mechanics came with it as Fortnite has now implemented Weapon Mods and a new Train feature that marks a departure from the game’s simpler origins.

The shift has already sparked discussions on social media, with the Fortnite community and fans clearly missing the simpler gameplay from Season OG.

One popular tweet, which was liked more than 61,000 times, shares the Fortnite Chapter 5 trailer with the caption, “The day Fortnite realizes that simple is better is the day we will have world peace.”

And on Reddit, players are outraged, writing, “I lost all the love and passion I had gotten back… All they had to do was keep the OG map.”

Another player bluntly stated, “The OG season felt so good… now it’s [the game] disgusting again.”

It’s clear that many players are already calling for the simpler, more balanced gameplay of Season OG. The complexity of some of these new features, for some, is overshadowing the game’s original charm that was once again on display.

Fans can at least take comfort in the fact that Season OG has been confirmed to return in 2024 following the record-breaking success in which Fortnite recorded more than 100 million players in November.