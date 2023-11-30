Fortnite Chapter 5 leaks so far: New modes, LEGO collab & more

Fortnite Season OG is finally coming to an end with The Big Bang live event as the Battle Royale is set to blast into Chapter 5 in a huge way. With Eminem already being added and a LEGO collab and new modes leaked, here is everything we know.

Fortnite’s record breaking Season OG has been a roaring success since it achieved over 44 million players in just one day. After sending new and returning players back to the OG Chapter 1 island with its nostalgic season, the Battle Royale has been flourishing with its new-found popularity.

Epic Games The Big Bang Fortnite live event official promotional material.

Epic Games hasn’t slowed down since and have now added Eminem to the game, complete with three iconic skins and relating cosmetics. As well as this, they have teased that the rap legend will play a main role in their highly anticipated The Big Bang in-game event, which will see an end to Season OG and a whole new beginning in Chapter 5.

But, what can you expect from Fortnite Chapter 5? Here’s everything we know, from LEGO, Rocket Racing Fortnite Festival collaborations and modes being added according to leaks.

Every Fortnite Chapter 5 leak so far

LEGO game mode

Arguably the biggest leak for Chapter 5 is the LEGO collaboration which has been rumored for months prior as constant leaks have since all but confirmed it’s arrival in the next Chapter.

It is set to be one of three game modes joining the Battle Royale and is rumored to include its own Building and Crafting abilities, which resembles Minecraft and as leaks say, will release on December 7, 2023.

According to iFireMonkey, data miners have found various information from the game files that suggest that you will be able to play as a mini-figure that you can customize with different clothes and accessories and also have your own pet. However, it is not yet certain if you’ll be able to play it in the first or third- person, but there seems to be an option to toggle your camera’s POV.

Here are all the leaked features coming to the LEGO game mode in Fortnite Chapter 5.

Classes

Adventurer

Dreamer

Explorer

Homesteader

Movement

Sliding

Swimming

Gliding

Flying

Running

Walking

Falling (with Fall Damage)

Features

Health and energy – A system for HP and energy levels.

Camps – Will allow players to sleep in beds to restore health and energy.

Mining – Able to mine props and ores on the map.

Crafting – Craft items using Workbenches from the materials collected.

Building – Able to build using a tool with 9 slots.

Vendors – Able to buy items from vendors.

Enemies – Able to fight different enemies on the map that will drop items.

Pets – You will be able to have your own pet.

In-Game items

LEGO Stud Gun

Workbenches

Beds

Fences

Catapults & Prankster Catapults

Map Markers

Ziplines

Trinkets (Bugg Gear/ Potions)

Buffs

Bonus Health

Cold Resist

Environmental Damage Resist

Heat Resist

Jump Buff

Movement Speed Buff

Thermal Vision Buff

Crafting Tiers

Simple

Bony

Flexwood

Iron

Obsidian

Titanium

Crafting Items

IFireMonkey has also shared that a vast amount of craftable items are coming to the LEGO game mode, which includes various items including weapons, beds, food, floors, toys, and a whole array of building items, such as windows and walls.

Rocket Racing game mode in Fortnite

The Rocket League collaboration is also one of the additions for Chapter 5 that has been rumored for past several months and is followed by a wave of leaks. Data miners have confirmed that with Epic Games adding age ratings to Fortnite, this game mode will be rated E for Everyone, which is the same as The Big Bang event.

It will be a racing mode, that will feature all the typical vehicle racing game features, with a range of Fortnite and Rocket League inspired vehicles.

Fortnite Festival game mode in Fortnite

Finally, the third mode is a music themed Festival mode that follows on from the Eminem Big Bang live event and is expected to be similar to classic games such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band. It is set to include various music collaborations with some of the world’s biggest artists, such as Lady Gaga and Linkin Park.

Currently it isn’t certain how players will play the mode, but it has been leaked to involve you performing various different tracks in the game to match each track’s rhythm and hit certain buttons on time.

Weapon attachments

HYPEX has also revealed that various weapon modifications and attachments are coming to fortnite. It is set to include a brand-new inventory menu, which will allow players to customize their different attachments for accuracy, recoil and optics.

Similar to weapon variations, attachments will be graded from Common all the way to Legendary.

That’s everything we know about all the leaks for Chapter 5 in Fortnite. We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out, so make sure to check out our guide content:

