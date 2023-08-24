Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 early patch notes: Downtime, new POIs, Ahsoka skin

The much awaited Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, titled Last Resort, is almost here. It brings a ton of fresh content to the game, including new POIs, a brand new Battle Pass, and Ahsoka Tano skin in yet another Star Wars crossover. Here are the early patch notes for the upcoming update.

As players eagerly await the release of Chapter 4 Season 4, the anticipation surrounding the upcoming Fortnite season is at an all-time high. Last Resort, the new season, is poised to bring back the game’s beloved heist theme.

The official cinematic trailer for the season was released earlier today, giving players a sneak peek at the upcoming gameplay. In addition, a number of new weapons, POIs, and a new Battle Pass was shown off, which will be introduced to the game as soon as the update hits.

Moreover, the Ahsoka Tano skin, which introduces yet another Star Wars collaboration to Fortnite, was the trailer’s highlight and a major surprise for players.

While there’s a lot to discover before the season drops, here are the early patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

When will the downtime for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 begin?

The downtime for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is slated to begin on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 1 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 9 AM BST.

It is also rumored that servers will go live an hour later, which suggests the update has already been added to staging servers. However, if Epic Games encounters an error while deploying the patch for the most recent season, there may be a minor delay.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 early patch notes

New POIs

Sanguine Suites, Eclipsed Estate, and Relentless Retreat will be added to the map as three new heist-themed POIs in the upcoming Fortnite season.

These locations are rumored to be populated with henchmen, bosses, and the season’s primary antagonist, Kado Thorne. The cinematic trailer depicted players infiltrating one of these locations, engaging the guards with a variety of new weapons, and attempting to steal the treasures.

Several players also discovered easter eggs, such as Bunker Jonesy being imprisoned in one of the POI’s cells, as well as a vault containing gold and mythic weaponry from previous seasons. It is rumored that these three POIs will replace the current jungle biome on the Chapter 4 Season 3 island.

Ahsoka Tano skin

Epic Games and Disney have had a healthy relationship when it comes to collaborating together and bringing characters from the Star Wars franchise into the game.

Similarly, it is confirmed that Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass owners will receive the Ahsoka Tano skin. This comes just days after the premiere of a new Disney+ series about the character that depicts Ahsoka’s survival during the post-Empire era.

New Battle Pass

As usual, Chapter 4 Season 4 will introduce a new Battle Pass with a new faction, antagonist, and an Icon series skin for the first time.

Over the past few days, players have received mysterious character teasers that have all hinted at an impending heist on the island. While the names and appearances of these characters were not revealed in the teasers, the cinematic trailer eventually reveals the Battle Pass skins that players will be able to unlock.

The pass includes the Ahsoka Tano collaboration skin, the Khaby Lame Icon series ensemble, the Kado Thorne skin, and the Nolan Chance, Piper Pace, Fish Thicc, Mae, and Antonia skins. When the season launches, players will be able to purchase the Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks or with their ongoing Fortnite Crew subscription.

New weapons

A new season of Fortnite means new weapons for players to use against their opponents on the island.

Leaked official teasers over the past few days have implied that new weapons will be introduced in the upcoming season. These were revealed in the cinematic teaser and are named, Rocket Ram, Infiltrator Pump Shotgun, Scoped Burst SMG, Twin Mag Assault Rifle, and Business Turret.

In addition, it is rumored that a number of Mythic weapons from previous seasons will reappear in the upcoming season as part of Kado Thorne’s treasure. Kit’s Charge Shotgun and Shockwave Launcher, Midas’ Drum Gun, Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug, TNTina’s Bow, Foundation’s MK-Seven AR, Gunnar’s Stinger SMG, Zyg and Choppy’s Ray Gun, Overclocked Pulse Rifle, and Havoc Pump Shotgun are among these weapons.

In the trailer, players also observed an improved (now red) Kinetic Blade, which will return after its introduction in Chapter 4 Season 2. This article will be updated with the official patch notes when the update is released, despite the fact that Epic Games has yet to reveal a great deal about what more may be added to the game.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 update! Make sure you check out our Fortnite page for the latest news and guides.