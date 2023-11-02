When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG downtime begin?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is quickly approaching, and players await the update with a great deal of excitement. While the upcoming season will include the return of the Chapter 1 map and much more, the global rollout of the update and downtime will commence at this time.

At the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, players have accomplished heists across the island utilizing the available items. Now, they are all set to use the Time Machine stashed in Kado Thorne’s vault to return to the OG Chapter 1 island, where it all began.

Legacy players of the wildly popular Battle Royale game have been buzzing with anticipation ever since rumors of such a possibility happening in the game. Excitement is at an all-time high regarding the upcoming season now that Epic Games has confirmed the return of the Chapter 1 island.

Epic Games The upcoming Fortnite season takes players back to Chapter 1 Season 5 island.

As players eagerly anticipate the arrival of the new Season OG, which will take them on a trip down memory lane, here’s when the global downtime commences and fresh content becomes available for you to enjoy.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG downtime details

Epic Games has confirmed that Chapter 4 Season OG will be available on all Fortnite-compatible regions and devices beginning on Friday, November 3, 2023. However, due to the fact that this is a seasonal update rather than a weekly patch, any disruptions may commence earlier than usual and persist for a lengthier duration prior to the release of the update.

Fortnite Status has recently shared the official downtime for the update. According to Epic, the downtime commences at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 7 AM BST on November 3, 2023.

Here’s a complete list of downtimes across several other time zones:

Mountain Time (US & Mexico): 1 AM

Central Time (US): 2 AM

Brazil Time: 4 AM

UTC: 7 AM

UK & Portugal Time: 7 AM

Germany & Italy Time: 8 AM

Egypt Time: 9 AM

Russia Time: 10 AM

UAE Time (Middle East): 11 AM

India Time: 12:30 PM

Singapore & China Time: 3 PM

Japan Time: 4 PM

Australia Time: 6 PM

New Zealand Time: 8 PM

These are all the time zones when the downtime for Season OG goes live. However, when the downtime ends is still unknown as it usually takes around 3-4 hours before the servers are back online in a seasonal update.

So there you have it – all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG downtime. For more stuff on the new season, check out our other guide content:

