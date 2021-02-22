Logo
Best landing spots in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 22/Feb/2021 19:24

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 is just a little less than a month away from being over, and while we’ve gotten a few new points of interests since it started, we probably not getting many more new POI’s until Season 6. Here are some of the best places to drop in the island, as of February 22.

While Season 5 started out with a new map refresh when it launched back in December, the Fortnite island has gotten some new points of interest throughout as well, with some of them becoming major hot points for players to drop at for a multitude of reasons.

Because of these changes, it’s easy to be confused about where the best place is to drop, whether it be for the amount of loot chests that have a chance of spawning there, the amount of others that like to drop there, or other reasons entirely.

Salty Towers

Epic Games
Tilted Towers makes a return in Season 5 in the form of Salty Towers.

One of Season 5’s most notable additions when it first launched was that of Salty Towers. While it has a new fancy name, at the end of the day, the area is just a new version of Tilted Towers from way back in the day. Because it’s basically just the popular POI with a new paint job, it’s still a haven for both ground loot and chests.

Landing at the main tower is going to be your best bet here, although the other buildings aren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. Of course, just like the old version, it’s worth pointing out that it’s an incredibly popular spot, even more so given its proximity to the middle of the map, so be careful when dropping in.

Flush Factory

Epic Games
Flush Factory also makes a return with Season 5, after being absent since the old Chapter 1 map.

Like the previous area, Flush Factory also returned from the old Fortnite map for Season 5, but it’s gone unnamed. To find it, just look for the group of buildings south of Slurpy Swamp. Again, because it shares the same layout as its previous version, there’s a ton of chests and ground loot found here for you to sink your teeth into.

The best part is that, because it’s unnamed on the map and in such a remote corner, you won’t be running into a lot of other players when landing here. This means that, generally speaking, you can take your time exploring and gearing up. Though, it’s important to be mindful of the circle, as you more than likely won’t be having your endgame there.

Stealthy Stronghold

Epic Games
Stealthy Stronghold is a new area with Season 5 and it has a ton of loot.

Stealthy Stronghold is one of the more interesting spots to drop. Unlike the previous two entries, POI is pretty big, so there’s a lot of places for loot. The only problem with it is that it can be very congested, resulting in some tight pathways and reduced lines-of-sight.

While the area is bountiful in terms of loot, you’ll have to watch out for the Predator AI who roams the area. He will kill you quickly if you’re not prepared for him so always try and be on the lookout for the invisible creature. That being said, killing him will allow you to unlock him as a skin if you have the battle pass, so it’s a pretty even trade.

It’s also worth pointing out that considering its size, location, number of chests, and the Predator, a ton of players land there, especially if it’s near the start of the Battle Bus’ flight path. Still, it’s well worth it for all the loot you’ll end up getting.

Dirty Docks

Epic Games
Dirty Docks is still an great place to find loot in Season 5.

This area is nothing new, but it’s still worth pointing out because of the high amount of loot that spawns here. You should have no problem finding a quick assault rifle or a shotgun with ease, due to how many buildings there are.

The best part is that, because most people land at “newer” areas, you more than likely won’t have to worry about a huge influx of players landing at the area, meaning that you’ll have more time to find stuff. Don’t think you’re completely out of the clear, as there will still be people dropping, but it will certainly be less so than during Season 4 for sure.

Zero Point

Epic Games
The center of the map is a solid place to find loot, among other items.

Like Flush Factory, this isn’t a named point on the map. That being said, there’s really nothing else to call the dead center of the map. In terms of loot, there’s a pretty notable amount here. It is worth noting that you’ll have to be careful when dropping here: because of the size and the number of both chests and floor loot here, the number of players that drop here is huge.

The good thing, however, is that there’s a ton to do here outside of grabbing weapons. You’re able to use quicksand to quickly move around the area with ease and you’re also able to pick up special dash crystals that allow you to basically teleport around the area.

Slurpy Swamp

Epic Games
Slurpy Swamp is one of the best places to drop right now.

Slurpy Swamp is not a new point of interest on the Fortnite map, as it’s been there since the inclusion of the new map with Chapter 2 Season 1. That being said, the value that this location provides is insane, even at the end of Season 5.

Not only can you get a ton of loot here, as chests seem to spawn at a high rate, but you can easily fill up your shields without the need of shield potions. Players can either drop into the slurp juice-riddled rivers located around the map or they can find slurp juice barrels that increase health and shields when broken.

As previously implied, it acts almost identical to how it did before, but we felt the need to include it due to how valuable it actually is in-game. Here’s hoping it doesn’t disappear when Season 6 starts.

Kit’s Cantina

Epic Games
Kit’s Cantina, based on The Mandalorian, was added during one of the game’s mid-season updates.

During one of the game’s mid-season update, a brand new unnamed POI got added to the game near the aforementioned Zero Point center of the map based on the Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian.

The location titled Kit’s Cantina, features a decent amount of loot for the small area that it takes up near the southwest side of the center portion of the map so you should have no problem finding weapons to use.

What’s more is that the Mandalorian himself spawns there, so you can get some amazing mythical items if you are able to take him down like the Amban Sniper Rifle and his jetpack.

Like always, be mindful of other players, especially considering the mythic items are highly sought after but it’s still a decent place to drop nonetheless.

Of course, these aren’t the only good areas in the game. If you find yourself having luck with other spots then those may be perfect for you. That being said, these few are pretty good, especially for the state of game and metagame right now. Here’s wondering what new areas we’ll get when Season 6 starts in March.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 11:15

by Shane King

GAME Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games. (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) 

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen at a later date and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.