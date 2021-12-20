How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite – Item Shop codes December 2021

Fortnite’s V-Bucks are the key to unlocking all of the cool skins and emotes that pop up in the Item Shop, but earning them can be a bit of a hassle. Epic does occasionally drop some freebies though, and we’ve got all of the active and expired gift codes for players to redeem their free V-Bucks codes.

Whether you’re after the shiniest new weapon wrap or the funniest new dance, every Fortnite player could do with some extra money in their pockets over the holiday season.

No matter how you’re looking to upgrade your loadout, you can be sure it’ll take a nice amount of V-Bucks to do so, and that’s why we’ve compiled a list of all the in-game codes that might help you snag the virtual apple of your eye.

Free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite

There are no active codes as of December 20, 2021, but this page will be updated when any working codes show up.

These codes are occasionally released in bunches with, some rewarding V-Bucks and others giving out emotes, skins, or any of the game’s various cosmetics.

Expired Fortnite Item Shop codes

If you’ve attempted to redeem a code and been given an error in response, there’s a chance that the code was time-limited and has expired.

These are all of the expired codes that we know of at this time:

YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6

RBK4T-2DBKX-PQV4W-CPT43

PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG

FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95

8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ

Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682

How to redeem codes in Fortnite

All of the codes above need to be redeemed in order for players to claim their reward.

If you have a code that you’d like to use, the process is simple:

Visit Fortnite’s official website and log in using the appropriate platform information. Move your cursor over your username in the top right corner of the screen and select the Redeem Code option. Enter your code in the Access Code box. Launch Fortnite to confirm that your redemption has gone through.

When redeeming V-Bucks you should see your new total represented by the number at the top of your screen while in the Item Shop.

What can you spend V-Bucks on in Fortnite?

The most popular use for V-Bucks is for buying character skins but that’s not all they’re used for. Players can also grab exclusive pickaxes, weapon wraps, and brand-new emotes with these elusive coins.

On top of that, they are also used to purchase the current season’s Battle Pass. Each pass costs 950 V-Bucks but provides a treasure trove of new and exclusive content that you can’t unlock elsewhere in the game.

