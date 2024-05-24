When will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 end?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has officially dropped, but the nitro-fueled fun won’t last forever. Here’s everything you need to know about the season’s end.

Chapter 5 Season 3 has turned the Fortnite island into a wasteland after Zeus sent a sandstorm at the end of last season. Now, the wasteland is overrun by motorbikes and armored vehicles.

Like previous seasons, Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to last multiple months, giving the developers plenty of opportunities to update the game with new additions. However, if you’re wondering when the season will end, we’ve got you covered.

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings some Wasteland Warriors to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 “Wrecked” ends on August 16, 2024, at 2 am ET.

The exact end time is based on what can be seen in the bottom left corner of the Battle Pass screen. It represents when the downtime for the new season will start, similar to the last season, which ended officially on May 24 at 2 am ET.

So far, there are two partnered collaborations for this Fortnite season: Fallout and Marvel. But these collaborations are not the only things players can anticipate from the new season.

Metallica is rumored to be the next Icon for Fortnite Festival, which will be released later this year. Plus, a leak revealed that Lethal Company will be coming to Fortnite in the form of a skin bundle.

Chapter 5 Season 3’s gameplay and Battle Pass content will be updated multiple times throughout the season. Like previous seasons, Wrecked will have Bonus Rewards, Quest Rewards, and a Magneto pass that will be unlocked as the weeks progress.

However, the majority of the above can only be obtained by completing the core Battle Pass. So, keep grinding those levels, or consider buying the entire pass outright with V-Bucks to unlock them all.

