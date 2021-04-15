How to play Fortnite Split Screen: PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC - Dexerto

Epic Games enabled Fortnite’s split-screen capability all the way back in 2019, allowing players on consoles to jump into the game together on the same system and screen.

Dropping back in Fortnite’s huge Chapter 2 revamp, it marked the first time that the game featured something like this, and it’s arguably one of the biggest changes to come in Fortnite Chapter 2 thus far.

With the feature, players can drop into Fortnite at home together at the same time, with each player’s POV appearing on one half of the screen. However, many are unaware that the feature even exists, so we’ve put together a handy guide to help you get started.

Fortnite Split-Screen Trailer

How to turn on split-screen in Fortnite

Follow these steps to enable the feature within your game:

Head to the game’s main lobby on the main player’s account. Turn on the second controller, and log into the second player’s account when prompted. On the bottom of your screen, you’ll see the option to press your console’s corresponding Triangle or Y button to log in player two to the game. Following this, both players should now appear within the lobby area of the game. That’s it – enjoy split-screen Fortnite!

It’s worth noting that the game session will end if one player is disconnected, even if the other player remains in play. Player’s inventories will remain separate – meaning that you still have to collect your own items to craft and upgrade items.

When is split-screen coming to Switch and PC?

Currently, split-screen is only available on the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices do not support this functionality, and Epic has not indicated that it will be enabled on those platforms anytime soon. As any new info arises, though, we’ll be sure to update you here with anything new.

Which modes can be played with split-screen on?

As of now, split-screen can only be used in Battle Royale’s Duos and Squads modes when two players are connected to the same console. It’s available in Solos as players would be able to use each others’ screens as an advantage against one another, or the other players in the lobby.

This also applies to Creative, Limited Time Modes (LTMs), and Save the World. However, cross-play between console platforms does allow for shared screens.

