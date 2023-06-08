How to make rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s potato mystery has spanned for months, and now there’s a brand new development in the form of a rainbow potion. Here’s how to make the rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

From recipes without ingredients, tricky puzzles, and the potatoes dotted around, Disney Dreamlight Valley is no stranger to a great mystery. As such, thousands of dedicated players have spent hours trying to decipher each one, with the potato mystery taking up the most time.

Now, thanks to the game’s Remembering update, a new development has been discovered in the form of the rainbow potion. So, to help you get on the same track as the other DDV detectives, here’s how to make the rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Combine all your found potions to make this new item.

To make the rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to gather all the other mysterious potions you’ve likely found on your journey through the game. We’ve listed the six potions you need below, with a link to how to get them on each potion:

When you have all the potions, head over to a crafting table and you should see the rainbow potion available to craft under the ‘Potion & Enchantment’ section.

Do we know what the rainbow potion is for?

Currently, we don’t have any solid use for the rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, a new development seems to be occurring every update, so chances are we’ll find out a use for it or at least the next stage of the mystery in the next update, happening in Summer 2023.

When more information is discovered we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

There you have it, that’s how to make the mysterious rainbow potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting to solve the mystery of these potatoes and potions, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

