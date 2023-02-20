Disney Dreamlight Valley: What is the Red Potato & where to find it

The Red Potato is the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley mystery, with many wondering what they can do with the item or where they can find it. So, here’s what the Red Potato is and where to get hold of it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

It’s well known that Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of mysteries from tricky puzzles to hidden potatoes only unlocked by a code embedded in one of the game’s promotional images. However, the mysteries don’t stop there and have now extended to a Red Potato, hidden inside a cabinet.

This Potato is quickly becoming the primary talk among fans with many wondering, what is the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and where can you find it? We’ve got all the answers here so you can get back to unlocking the adorable Olaf or the magical Mirabel.

How to find the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft This hidden item is located in Remy’s home.

To find the Red Potato simply head over to Remy’s home (not to be confused with his kitchen).

Once in his house, you should see a sparkling countertop just in front of you. Head over there, interact with the counter and the Red Potato will appear in your inventory.

What is the Red Potato for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

We’re not too sure what the Red Potato is used for right now. Upon getting hold of it, the description on the item states: “A weird ingredient found in Remy’s fridge… What recipe could be made from this?”

This likely hints that the Red Potato will be used in an upcoming recipe, perhaps for a quest of some sort – so it’s a good idea to keep it safely stored away until we find out what it’s used for.

Just like the Golden Potato, we currently don’t know what to do with the Red Potato, so it’s worth experimenting with the items to see if you can figure out what they can be used for.

When more information or an answer is revealed, we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

So, that’s everything we currently know about the Red Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While we’re all trying to work out what it does, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

