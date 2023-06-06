Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Remembering patch notes – Fairy Godmother, new items, more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has unveiled the full patch notes for The Remembering update – scheduled to release on June 7, 2023.

For its fifth major update – The Remembering – Disney Dreamlight Valley has teased one of the biggest story expansions yet. Additionally, the sandbox title has confirmed new features like customizable furniture and dressable mannequins.

Here’s everything coming to The Remembering update in addition to the full patch notes featuring anticipated bug fixes.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Remembering patch notes

There is a lot of new content coming Disney Dreamlight, but the update highlights the arrival of the Fairy Godmother. Many players predicted the Cinderella character’s arrival based on the pumpkin house in the Forgotten Lands.

Article continues after ad

Scrooge McDuck’s Store has also received a new shipment of items to buy – including pumpkin-themed products. The Premium Shop will include limited-time items like a Dark Castle House Style.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Disney Dreamlight Valley announced that the World of Pixar Star Path would launch alongside The Remembering. The Battle Pass-like feature will add items like a Turning Red onesie and a Finding Nemo fish tank.

New content and improvements

It’s our biggest story update yet! The story behind The Forgetting comes full circle!

Fairy Godmother – along with her Friendship Quests – arrives in the Valley, answering the long-standing question of “who does that giant pumpkin belong to?”

Celebrate all things Pixar with the brand-new Wonder of Pixar Star Path, featuring exclusive items from upcoming feature film Elemental, as well as Inside Out, Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, and Turning Red.

Even more new, optional items are on their way to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including the Dark Castle House Style, vacation-inspired Dream Styles for multiple characters, animal companion skins, and much more!

Browse with confidence. Preview the in-game models of items in the Premium Shop before purchasing them.

Premium Shop refresh time has been adjusted to Wednesday at 9:00 AM ET (from Friday).

New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of items to collect, including a range of pumpkin-themed goods.

To help track which items from Scrooge McDuck’s Store you’ve added to your Collection (and which you haven’t yet), a red dot will be displayed on store items that are not yet owned.

Make your mark on the Valley with the expanded Touch of Magic feature, allowing the customization of furniture using your hard-earned motifs.

Bring a little more style to rainy days in the Valley with new umbrella hand accessories.

You can now place multiple different player houses throughout the Valley. Please note, only one instance of any given house style can be placed.

Step up your wardrobe! Use the new mannequin feature to save, display, and instantly change into your favorite outfits at the press of a button.

Roads in the Valley have received a glow up, allowing you to add borders to them.

Customize the look of your Tools with Premium tool skins.

We’ve added a news feed to the Start Menu to help keep you in the loop about all the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley updates.

Added a toggle to the Options menu on high performance hardware (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X) that allows players to increase the Valley item limit, allowing for the placement of 1,200 unique objects / 6,000 total objects (including duplicates).

Added Steam and Epic Game Store achievements.

[REDACTED] root vegetables again? [REDACTED]oes it mea[REDACTED]

Top bug fixes

Fixed an issue which caused all Passion Lilies in the Frosted Heights biome to appear as red on the ground but would switch to their correct color when picked up.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from cooking the Dream Fizz recipe.

Fixed an issue which caused certain quest-giver icons to display improperly in their frames.

Fixed an issue in which Scrooge McDuck’s Store would appear empty.

Fixed an issue in which the game would open in a small window for some PC players, preventing interaction with the game.

Fixed an issue which prevented Memory Shards and Star Coins from spawning when watering dried flowers or removing small Night Thorns.

Fixed an issue which prevented players from buying or selling items from Goofy’s stall.

“Stitch’s Hobby” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented some players from giving Stitch his repaired TV.

“Staking Your Territory” quest: Fixed an issue which prevented players from removing the mustache Nala asked them to wear during this quest.

“Collect ‘Em All: Strangers from the Outside!” quest: Fixed an issue where alien toys would occasionally appear in unreachable locations.

“A Story to Tell” quest: Fixed an issue in which the photo the player takes is not recognized during this quest.

“Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a freeze would revert players to an earlier stage of the quest where they had to bring a sound system to Nala and prevent further progress.

“Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which a slimy bug under a rock is unreachable.

“Remy’s Recipe Book” quest: Fixed an issue in which the peanuts required for this quest disappear from the player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue which prevented the game from recognizing completion of the duty “Take a Photo with Mirabel”.

Fixed an issue in which Mirabel’s icon appears on the map, but she is not present at that location in-game.

Fixed an issue in which oysters stop spawning in the Dazzle Beach biome.

Fixed an issue which caused the Raven Wings item to repeated flap every few seconds.

Fixed an issue which caused some items to appear visible through walls.

Fixed instances of users experiencing Initialization Error #10

Various visual and sound optimizations and fixes.

And more bug fixes, optimizations and performance stability improvements!

That’s everything you need to know about The Remembering update. Visit our Disney Dreamlight Valley page for the latest news and guides.