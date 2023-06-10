How to make the Royal Purple Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s fifth major update – The Remembering – has introduced the Royal Purple Potion. Here’s how to craft the item.

On June 7, 2023, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched Update 5 alongside many new features. Notably, the sandbox title added Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and customizable furniture. The Remembering patch also expanded DDV’s main quest.

Since the game revealed the Golden Potato, Dreamlight Valley has included several different-colored Potato quests. The objectives to find such Potatoes have repeatedly puzzled players.

Article continues after ad

DDV added the recipe for the Royal Purple Potion in Update 5. Here are the materials that you’ll need.

How to find the Purple Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

You must locate the Purple Potato to craft the Royal Purple Potion recipe. Head to the cave in the northeastern part of the Frosted Heights and talk to the portal. After finding all 10 experiment books throughout the Valley, the portal will give you the Purple Potato.

However, you can give the required ten answers without finding the books.

Article continues after ad

Here are the Frosted Heights answers in order:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Potato

Book

Dreams

Higitus Figitus

Fugu

Crystal

Foraging

The Forgetting

Raspberry

Magic

How to craft the Royal Purple Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After receiving the Purple Potato, travel to the nearest Crafting Station to make the Royal Purple Potion. In addition to the Purple Potato, you’ll also need an Empty Vial. Empty Vials take three pieces of Glass to craft.

You can use the Royal Purple Potion to create a Rainbow Potion. However, you must make the five other colored potions to complete the recipe. These are made from the Golden, Orange, Blue, Red, and Green Potato.

Article continues after ad

Now, you are one step closer to making the Rainbow Potion. While searching for the other Potatoes, take a look at our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides.

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover