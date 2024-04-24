Disney Dreamlight Valley teaser reveals Thrills & Frills release date

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update is on its way after Gameloft revealed the release date for Thrills & Frills, along with a sneak peek about what’s to come.

Gameloft caused quite a stir recently after announcing their upcoming update, as some confusion led fans to believe it would be released on April 24, 2024.

However, after clearing up any confusion and releasing their latest Developer Update video, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update finally has a name and a release date – and it’s coming very soon.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update will be arriving on May 1, 2024, so you won’t have long to wait or prepare for all the new content.

Named the Thrills & Frills update, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be seeing the arrival of Oswald The Lucky Rabbit and Daisy Duck as well as the inclusion of more Disney Park content as part of the ‘A Day at Disney’ Star Path, after many called for new rides to be added to the game. In fact, Gameloft has clearly listened to fans, adding in the highly demanded flying carpet ride to DDV.

The rides also have new functionality, with players being able to take photos from the rides, meaning you can ride your attractions now.

On top of this, multiplayer has been greatly improved, with players able to use their own tools around their friends’ valleys. This includes fishing, farming, and even removing Night Thorns.

As teased on April 1, a new Touch of Magic building will be arriving with Daisy Duck, called the Boutique. This will allow you to showcase your Touch of Magic designs and allow your friends to share your creations. Along with the building, fans will get access to Design Challenges with Daisy, which unlocks exclusive Boutique rewards.

As for Eternity Isle, players get more uses out of the Royal Hourglass, be able to continue the main quest, and will gain access to new items, along with Oswald The Lucky Rabbit and his home.