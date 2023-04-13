How to use interactive items for animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to know how to use the new interactive items for animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to how to make them and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s newest update, Pride of the Valley, recently dropped and brought in a variety of new features. From beloved characters from The Lion King such as Simba and Nala to furniture, recipes, quests, and more, a lot has been added.

One of the new additions to the game is the ability for players to use interactive companion items on any of their pets.

From pet houses to balls, players can now do more with their companions than ever. If you are wondering how to use interactive companion items in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below for a comprehensive breakdown.

How to make interactive companion items

Each interactive companion item in Disney Dreamlight valley has its own unique recipe. There are five items total and they can all be crafted at any crafting station in your valley.

Disney / Gameloft

The five craftable interactive companion items and their respective crafting ingredients are as follows:

Cozy Companion Home 15 Softwood 5 Sunflower 1 Topaz 5 White & Red Hydrangea

Flying Companion Feeder 5 Clay 5 Softwood 2 Red Bell Flower 5 Wheat

Fuzzy Friend Companion Dish 5 Clay 2 Red Bell Flower 5 Wheat

Pixar Companion Ball 5 Blue Hydrangea 3 Red Bell Flower 5 Yellow Daisy

Playful Companion Pinwheel 5 Fiber 5 Pink Hydrangea 5 Softwood



Be sure to craft the Cozy Companion Home first, since you will need it to use any of the other interactive companion items.

How to use interactive companion items

Once you have crafted your Cozy Companion Home, place it anywhere you would like in the valley. You can then interact with it to select which four companions you will want there. Those four companions will then roam freely nearby the Cozy Companion Home.

You can then place any of the other interactive companion items around the Cozy Companion Home. The four companions you selected will then use the items at their leisure. Simply sit back, relax, and watch them play!

That is all you need to know to use interactive items for animal companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

