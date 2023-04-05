Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eyes in the Dark questline is vital if you want to unlock Nala. So, here’s where to find the famous lion and how to bring her back to your Valley.

The Pride of the Valley update introduced new recipes, a Star Path, and some new characters. One of these characters is Nala, which many fans will recognize from The Lion King. However, unlocking her isn’t as easy as it was for Scar, who simply appeared in the game. You’ll need to complete a quest in order to invite her into your Valley.

So, naturally, many are wondering how they can unlock this character and what quest they will need to complete. With that in mind, here’s how to unlock Nala and complete the Eyes in the Dark Questline.

How to unlock Nala

1. Open the Realm

Disney / Gameloft Spend 10,000 Dreamlight to unlock the Realm.

To begin the Eyes in the Dark questline you’ll need to head into the Disney Castle and unlock the Lion King Realm. It can be found on the second floor and is unlocked by spending 10,000 Dreamlight.

Once unlocked, head inside and speak to Nala. She’ll tell you that she’s stuck with Hyena’s chasing her and she can’t get back to Simba because she doesn’t want to lead them to him.

It’s your job to block the path so they can’t follow you. To do this, you’ll need to plant some seeds for the thorns and water them until they grow. Simply dig out the dried thorn bushes and collect five seeds. Then head over to the slight lip in the ground and plant those seeds. There will be pre-marked sections for this so no need to make your own. After this, water them and the thorns will work their magic.

2. Find Simba

Disney / Gameloft

With the Hyenas out of the way, head back to Nala and clear a path through to Simba with your shovel.

Then follow Nala through the cave and into the waterfall section. Unfortunately, you need to get over the blocked river, which can be done by heading to the bottom of the large tree trunk and hitting the rock with your pickaxe.

Go up and along the fallen branch and look out for Simba. Speak to him, making sure to use the words ‘Hakuna Matata’ and he will consider you a friend.

He’ll then rush over to Nala. Listen in and you’ll soon be instructed to do a bit of cooking.

3. Cook three Bug Platters

Disney / Gameloft

To make the three Bug Platters you’ll need three ingredients:

Slimy Bugs

Colorful Bugs

Red Bugs

To get the Slimy Bugs, look out for red circles in the river. Fish these spots and you’ll soon find all three Slimy Bugs.

Then for the Colorful Bugs, head back to the original location you found Nala in and look out for shiny holes in the ground. Dig these up and you’ll get your Colorful Bugs.

After finding these two you’ll need to head back to Simba who will tell you how to get the Red Bugs. Go to where you originally found Simba and dig up the stumps until Red Bugs run out. Catch them and you’ll have all the ingredients.

Then, head back to the Valley, and cook the recipe, which can be found in your recipe book already so there’s no need to guess. Give the three dishes to Nala and she’ll eat them.

Shortly after, the Hyenas will come back, prompting Nala to explain how they need to make it sound like there are tons of lions in the Realm. It’s your job to head back and speak to Scrooge.

4. Fix the Sound System

Disney / Gameloft

After speaking to Scrooge McDuck he’ll give you a Broken Sound System that should do the job. Fix this using these materials:

10 Softwood

5 Hardwood

2 Iron Ingots

Once you’ve fixed the Sound System, head back into the realm, watch the Lions scare the Hyenas away, and invite Nala to your Valley.

5. Build Pride Rock

To get Nala into the Valley you’ll need to build Pride Rock. This will cost you 15,000 Star Coins and is a rather large building so be sure to place it carefully.

As soon as this is built, Nala will appear in your Valley. Simba will be arriving once you complete the Stars to Guide Us quest.

That’s how to complete the Eyes in the Dark questline in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to unlock Nala. While collecting more wood for the Speaker, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

