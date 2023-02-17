Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to solve Secret Chamber Gem puzzle

Getting Olaf to move to your Valley isn’t as easy as it seems, especially when a complicated gem puzzle lies in between his freedom. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need to know about how to solve the Secret Chamber Gem puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The third major update from Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced a variety of exciting new content, from recipes to characters and Star Paths. However, to unlock some of those characters, you’ll need to complete a few tricky quests with some even trickier puzzles.

Puzzles are everywhere in Disney Dreamlight Valley, from the Cave puzzle near the beginning of the game to the Secret Chamber Gem puzzle. Luckily, with the help of the main quest, some of the characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and this handy guide, you’ll be able to solve this puzzle and unlock Olaf in no time.

The Secret Chamber Gem puzzle solution

Disney / Gameloft The puzzle closely resembles the colors of the rainbow.

After placing the Dreamlight Prism in its rightful place, you’ll then be instructed to find three different gems to complete the puzzle. It’s worth noting you’ll need to put the right gems in the right places so it’s unlikely you’ll get them mixed up.

Nevertheless, the first gem you’ll need to place is an Amethyst. It goes on the front pedestal next to the red gem. If you need help finding an Amethyst then it’s worth looking a the mining spots in the Frosted Heights and the Forgotten Lands.

The second gem to use is a Citrine. It will need to sit on the middle pedestal, just next to the blue gem. To find a Citrine look in the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau.

Lastly, you’ll need to use an Emerald. This goes on the back pedestal just next to the yellow gem. You’ll find Emeralds in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust.

Once you have all the gems in the right place the puzzle will be complete and you’ll be able to continue trying to free Olaf.

While mining for the gems, be sure to take a look at some of our other Disney Dreamlight guides and content.

