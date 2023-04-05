Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us

To get hold of Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to complete the Stars to Guide Us questline. Here’s how to do it so you can invite this legendary lion into your Valley.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Pride of the Valley update introduced a variety of new content from rides to recipes to brand-new characters. One such character is the legendary Simba, who arrived through a Realm with Nala. Unfortunately, you’ll need to complete a series of quests to unlock these characters as they’re not quite as easy as Scar.

Thankfully, by following the game’s questlines for both characters you’ll be able to grab them. Here’s how to unlock Simba and complete the Stars to Guide Us questline.

If you haven’t unlocked Nala yet then this quest won’t be available yet. Find out how to complete it here.

How to unlock Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft The quest to unlock Simba is relatively quick.

Speak to Simba

Once unlocking Nala she’ll quickly tell you that Simba’s not ready to leave the Realm yet, stating that he still has something on his mind.

Head into the Realm again and speak to Simba. He’ll tell you that he wants to try and seek the guidance of those who came before him through the stars, except he hasn’t seen the stars for a long time. This seems oddly magical to you so you have to head over to Merlin for guidance yourself.

Speak to Merlin and he’ll explore the likelihood that the stars are blocked by clouds because Simba’s mind itself is cloudy and uncertain. Thus, you need something to bring back his memories and show him clarity.

Gather materials for Rafiki’s Walking Stick

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to craft the Purified Night Shards as opposed to collecting them.

The item to help bring back his memories is Rafiki’s walking stick, but you’ll need to craft it. This can be done by using these materials:

5 Softwood

5 Fiber

2 Purified Night Shards

Find and make these materials then craft the stick. As soon as you’ve done this, go back into the Lion King Realm and seek out Simba.

Then, place the stick in the ground and use your magic, this will cause the Sky to clear.

Clear out the Oasis

Disney / Gameloft The Oasis looks beautiful when it’s complete.

After gaining the clarity he wanted, Simba will want to work on improving the Realm around him, particularly the dried-out Oasis. Follow him over there and he’ll instruct you to find three sets of seeds.

You’ll need to gather these seeds:

Three Jungle Fern Seeds

Three Waterfall Plant Seeds

Three Clearing Tree Seeds

They can be found all over the section where Simba and you just were, and by the waterfall. Just look out for normal plants with a sparkly finish to them and dig them up with your shovel.

Once gathered, head back to Simba and plant the seeds around the Oasis. After this, all you’ll need is water. This can be achieved by breaking the rock by the river of the Oasis. Once done speak to Simba and he’ll quickly join your Valley and your quest will be complete.

That’s how to complete the Stars to Guide Us questline and unlock Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While searching for plant seeds, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

