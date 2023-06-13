Disney Dreamlight Valley’s largest mystery has another entry, this time it’s in the form of both a Green Potato and a Crystalline Green Potion. So, here’s how to make the Emerald potion, find the potato, and be one step closer to the longest mystery in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with mysteries, from quests to the long-running potato. From the moment players found the first Golden Potato located as a code in a promotional image, many have been trying to work out what it’s used for.

Then, as updates continued, more potatoes began popping up, from Purple to Blue, and now Green. So, here’s how to make the Crystalline Green Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help you get one step closer to solving the game’s mystery.

Contents

How to get all Emerald Bottles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Before getting the Green Potato, you’ll need to locate 16 Emerald Bottles, which will help you make the Crystalline Green Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

These bottles are pretty hard to find and can only be fished out so you’ll want to look close to the water. We’ve detailed the location of all 16 Emerald Bottles in the image above.

Where to find the Green Potato in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Green Potato isn’t something you can just find in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to grow it instead – but to do that, you’ll need to follow a few steps.

1. Unlock the hidden room in the Vitalys Mines

The first step is to reach Simba’s Dreamlight Grove quest, which can be unlocked when you reach friendship level 10.

Once you’ve done this, head to the hidden room inside the Vitalys Mines and look for the green crystal ball sitting inside. With that collected, the green ball will reward you with a green seed.

2. Plant and water it

With the seed, all that’s left is to plant it. You’ll need to plant it in the Forgotten Lands biome and tend to it whenever necessary.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Thankfully, it should only take around an hour to grow, so you won’t need to wait too long. Once it’s grown, simply pick the plant and the Green Potato will be yours.

How to craft the Emerald Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

With all 16 Emerald Bottles and the Green Potato, you can begin crafting the Emerald Potion. To do this, you’ll need three ingredients:

Empty Vial

A Jade Crystal

Green Potato

The Empty Vial takes three glass to make, you should already have the Green Potato, and the Jade Crystal takes all 16 Emerald Bottles. Simply interact with them and click use, which will then turn them into Emerald Slivers. Then, head into a crafting station and make them into a Jade Crystal.

There you have it, that’s how to make the Crystalline Green Potion in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While hunting for the bottles or waiting for the potato to grow, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

