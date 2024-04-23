GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley confuses players with update announcement

Jessica Filby
Disney Dreamlight Valley confusedDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced its first look at its upcoming update – but the reveal has left the entire community extremely confused regarding its release date.

Sharing the news on X (previously Twitter) Gameloft revealed that “The journey continues in Act II of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time” going on to add: “Get your first look at the next free content update and Act II of the expansion pass – The Spark of Imagination – this Wednesday!”

Along with the post, Disney Dreamlight Valley also shared a small video of the upcoming content in A Rift in Time, revealing the adorable Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and a few extra elements inside Eternity Isle – giving players a sneak peek before the aforementioned “first look.”

However, many fans read the tweet and video as the first look, prompting hundreds to begin preparing for the upcoming update, which was assumed to be Wednesday, April 24.

Unfortunately, as cleared up by Disney Dreamlight Valley, “Wednesday will provide players with a first look at the next free content update and Act II of the expansion pass” rather than being the full update some were looking forward to.

This has come as a great disappointment to many who were looking forward to welcoming Oswald to their Valley – but the first look could always reveal its true release date, which is still set to come in Spring 2024.

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

